Smart Appliances Market worth $71.28 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart appliances market is valued at USD 42.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The smart appliances market is playing a pivotal role in enhancing convenience, energy efficiency, and connected living experiences for consumers across households and commercial spaces. As consumers increasingly adopt connected and automated home environments, smart appliance solutions provide essential support for seamless device management, remote monitoring, and intelligent automation. These appliances facilitate energy optimization, predictive maintenance, and personalized user experiences, ensuring efficient and reliable operation of household devices. With technological advancements such as IoT, AI, and cloud connectivity, smart appliances now enable app-based control, voice assistant integration, and data-driven insights into usage patterns. Their value lies in improving convenience, reducing energy consumption, and extending the lifecycle of appliances. As a result, smart appliances are becoming indispensable for driving intelligent living, energy-efficient households, and connected ecosystem experiences across residential and commercial segments.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=8228252

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Appliances Market"

214 – Tables

58 – Figures

235 – Pages

Smart Appliances Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 42.35 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 71.28 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Connectivity Type, Sales Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Interoperability issues among devices from different manufacturers Key Market Opportunities Voice assistant integration and smart ecosystem connectivity Key Market Drivers Rising global adoption of the internet and smartphones



Vacuum cleaning robots are expected to be the fastest-growing product of the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

Vacuum cleaning robots are projected to be the fastest-growing product in the smart appliances market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for automated home cleaning solutions that save time and effort. Growing urbanization, busy lifestyles, and heightened awareness of hygiene are fueling adoption. Advanced features like AI-powered navigation, obstacle detection, mapping, and integration with voice assistants improve convenience and efficiency. Ongoing innovations in battery life, suction power, and smart home connectivity further attract consumers. Additionally, the availability of affordable models across regions is broadening their reach, contributing to rapid market growth.

The residential vertical holds the largest market share of the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

The residential sector holds the largest market share in the smart appliances industry due to the rising consumer preference for connected and automated home environments. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and convenience drive adoption in households. Smart refrigerators, washing machines, ovens, and vacuum robots are being widely integrated to simplify everyday tasks and enhance lifestyle comfort. Additionally, the spread of IoT-enabled devices and smartphone apps enables seamless control and monitoring of home appliances. Growing awareness of sustainable living and demand for time-saving solutions further boost growth in the residential sector segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=8228252

The US is expected to dominate the North American smart appliances market during the forecast period.

The US is set to lead the North American smart appliances industry due to high consumer adoption of connected home technologies, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong innovation investments by top manufacturers. Widespread broadband and smartphone use enable seamless integration of smart refrigerators, washing machines, and HVAC systems with mobile apps and voice assistants. Government incentives that promote energy efficiency and sustainable living further boost the adoption of intelligent appliances. Additionally, major brands such as Whirlpool, GE Appliances, a Haier company, and Samsung continually launch AI-powered and IoT-enabled products, increasing convenience, energy savings, and compatibility across home systems, strengthening the US market leadership.

Key players

The Smart appliances companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as SAMSUNG (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool (US), GE Appliances, a Haier company (US), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Midea (China), BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Germany), Xiaomi (China), Miele & Cie. KG (Germany), Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co., Ltd. (China), Havells India Ltd. (India), Godrej Enterprises (India), Bajaj Electricals Limited (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=8228252

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Printed Electronics Market by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Flexographic, Gravure Printing), Material (Inks, Substrates), Resolution (Below 100 Lines/CM, 100-200 Lines/CM, Above 200 Lines/CM) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Mining Automation Market by Offering (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling Equipment, Smart Ventilation Systems), Software (Remote Monitoring, Asset Management System) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-appliances-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-appliances.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets