Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market worth $1,135.0 million by 2030 with 10.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, valued at US$636.4 million in 2024, stood at US$690.2 million in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1,135.0 million by the end of the period. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of genetic and chromosomal disorders, increasing infertility rates, and growing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies (ART). The increasing use of advanced genomic tools, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and array-based technologies, is further enhancing the accuracy and reliability of embryo screening. Additionally, increasing awareness of genetic health, coupled with the demand for improved IVF success rates, is propelling the adoption of preimplantation genetic testing in fertility clinics worldwide.

By procedure type, the preimplantation genetic testing market is divided by procedure type into preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD). This growth is primarily driven by the increasing use of PGS to detect chromosomal abnormalities before embryo transfer. End users, such as fertility clinics and IVF centers, are increasingly adopting comprehensive, high-throughput screening methods to boost implantation success and lessen the chance of genetic disorders. The adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and array-based platforms has greatly enhanced accuracy, speed, and dependability. Moreover, ongoing product innovations and the availability of automated, ready-to-use screening options are further encouraging adoption in clinical environments.

By technology, the preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), and single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment accounted for the largest share of the preimplantation genetic testing market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by the increasing adoption of NGS for comprehensive chromosomal and single-gene disorder screening in embryos prior to implantation.

By enabling high-throughput analysis and precise detection of genetic abnormalities, NGS offers superior accuracy, sensitivity, and resolution compared to traditional techniques such as FISH and PCR. The technology enables the simultaneous screening of multiple genetic conditions, significantly enhancing embryo selection and improving IVF success rates. Additionally, ongoing improvements in sequencing platforms and bioinformatics tools are boosting workflow efficiency, making NGS-based preimplantation testing a key technique in precision reproductive medicine.

By geography, The APAC region is expected to see the fastest growth in the preimplantation genetic testing market. This growth is driven by the rising rates of infertility, increased awareness of genetic diseases, and greater adoption of assisted reproductive technologies like IVF. Additionally, government initiatives focused on enhancing reproductive healthcare and increasing access to advanced fertility treatments are further fueling market expansion. Moreover, leading international and regional companies are strengthening their presence through collaborations, partnerships, and technology integrations to seize emerging opportunities across the region.

in the preimplantation genetic testing market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), CooperCompanies (US), Revvity (US), Abbott (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), and QIAGEN (Germany), among others.

Illumina, Inc. (US):

Illumina is a leading player in the preimplantation genetic testing market, recognized for its advanced sequencing platforms, consumables, and data analysis solutions. The company's next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies enable highly accurate detection of chromosomal abnormalities, single-gene mutations, and structural variants in embryos. Illumina continues to enhance its portfolio through technological innovations, such as the NovaSeq and NextSeq platforms, along with specialized workflows like VeriSeq, which are designed for reproductive health applications. Strategic collaborations and R&D investments strengthen its position in clinical genomics, enabling faster and more comprehensive embryo screening. By integrating automation and informatics, Illumina enables fertility clinics and genetic testing laboratories to enhance diagnostic precision, streamline IVF workflows, and improve patient outcomes in reproductive medicine.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a key contributor to the preimplantation genetic testing market, offering a comprehensive suite of instruments, reagents, and software designed for reproductive genetics. The company's Ion Torrent sequencing technology and Ion ReproSeq PGT kits offer reliable, high-throughput genomic analysis of embryos, enabling the accurate detection of aneuploidies and monogenic disorders. The company focuses on integrating NGS workflows with advanced bioinformatics to deliver end-to-end solutions for IVF laboratories. Continuous product development, combined with strategic partnerships and global reach, allows Thermo Fisher to expand its presence in the reproductive health domain. With a strong emphasis on workflow automation, data accuracy, and scalability, the company plays a pivotal role in advancing genetic screening and improving IVF success rates worldwide.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies holds a notable position in the preimplantation genetic testing market, leveraging its strengths in genomics, microarrays, and bioinformatics. The company's high-resolution array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) and next-generation sequencing tools support comprehensive chromosomal and genomic analysis in embryo testing. Agilent's SurePrint microarrays and SureFISH platforms are widely used for high-confidence genomic profiling and structural variant detection. Through continuous innovation, strategic collaborations, and software integration, Agilent enhances workflow efficiency and diagnostic reliability for reproductive genetics applications. Its global distribution network and commitment to quality empower fertility clinics and genetic laboratories to achieve reproducible, precise, and scalable results, solidifying Agilent's position as a trusted technology partner in the preimplantation genetic testing market.

