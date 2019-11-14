Smart City Expo hosts a record-breaking edition under the theme Cities made of Dreams

Among the over 1,000 companies present in the 2019 edition are Alstom, Amazon Web Services, Bosch, Cellnex, Cisco, CityDO, Citypossible by Mastercard, Deloitte, Deutsche Telekom, Engie, Esri, FiWare, FCC Environment, Hexagon, Huawei, Indra, Microsoft, Mobileye, Nokia, NTT, Oracle, Seat, Siemens, Suez and Ubiwhere.

The congress program will be structured around five themes (Digital Transformation, Urban Environment, Mobility, Governance and Finance and Shared and Inclusive Cities) and it will cover topics such as data-driven cities, 5G and the future of connectivity, resilient cities, gentrification, innovative transport systems, multi-level governance, collaborative economy, circular economy, and inclusive cities.

To do so, the event will bring together more than 400 speakers from fields ranging from technology and smart governance to shared economy and mobility. The keynote speakers in 2019 include Janette Sadik-Khan, one of the world's leading authorities on transport and urban transformation, Shira Rubinoff, a cybersecurity expert and a member of the boards of the Executive Women's Forum for Information Security and Leading Women in Technology, Laura Tenenbaum, a climate change scientist honoured by NASA for her promotional activity, and Jeff Merrit, director of the Internet of things, robotics and smart cities at the World Economic Forum held in Davos.

In 2019 SCEWC will bring together representatives from more than 700 cities, including Bangkok (Thailand), Budapest (Hungary), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Los Angeles (USA), Leeds (United Kingdom), Luxembourg (Luxembourg), Montevideo (Uruguay), Moscow (Russia), New Delhi (India), New York (USA), Oslo (Norway), Ottawa (Canada), Paris (France), Prague (Czech Republic), St. Petersburg (Russia), Shanghai (China), Seoul (Republic of Korea) and Zurich (Switzerland). Countries such as Germany, Chile, Korea, Denmark, Estonia, United States, Finland, France, Holland, India, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, and Thailand will have their own pavilions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027894/Smart_City_Expo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/481980/Fira_de_Barcelona_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Fira de Barcelona