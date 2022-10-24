Smart Clothing Market to Grow by USD 4.49 Bn, Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Industry Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart clothing market has been categorized as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global smart clothing, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of smart clothing, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering smart clothing, accessories, and luxury goods rental services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Clothing Market 2022-2026

The smart clothing market size is expected to grow by USD 4.49 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Smart Clothing Market 2022-2026: Scope

The smart clothing market report covers the following areas:

Smart Clothing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global smart clothing market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. The market is fragmented because of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which negatively affects their profit margins and market growth.

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Alphabet Inc., Applycon S.R.O., Carre Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., IoT Central LLC, Komodo Technologies Inc, Myontec Oy, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Polar Electro Oy, Propel LLC, Sensatex Inc., Sensoria Inc., Siren Care Inc., Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Vulpes Electronics GmbH, Wearable X, and Xenoma Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Smart Clothing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Healthcare



Sports



Defense



Others

The smart clothing market share growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. In March 2022, Owlet launched a new sleep wearable called the Owlet Dream Sock Plus, which can be used on children up to age 5 or those who weigh up to 55 lbs. Hence, owing to these advancements, the smart clothing market in the healthcare segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the smart clothing market in North America. The high adoption of modern technologies will facilitate the smart clothing market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Smart Clothing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart clothing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart clothing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the smart clothing market, vendors

Smart Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Alphabet Inc., Applycon S.R.O., Carre Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., IoT Central LLC, Komodo Technologies Inc, Myontec Oy, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Polar Electro Oy, Propel LLC, Sensatex Inc., Sensoria Inc., Siren Care Inc., Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Vulpes Electronics GmbH, Wearable X, and Xenoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Defence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Applycon S.R.O.

10.6 CuteCircuit Ltd.

10.7 Noble Biomaterials Inc.

10.8 Sensatex Inc.

10.9 Sensoria Inc.

10.10 Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.11 Vulpes Electronics GmbH

10.12 Wearable X

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

