Smart Clothing Market to Grow by USD 4.49 Bn, Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Industry Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

Oct 24, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart clothing market has been categorized as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global smart clothing, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of smart clothing, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering smart clothing, accessories, and luxury goods rental services.
The smart clothing market size is expected to grow by USD 4.49 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The smart clothing market report covers the following areas:
The global smart clothing market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. The market is fragmented because of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which negatively affects their profit margins and market growth.
AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Alphabet Inc., Applycon S.R.O., Carre Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., IoT Central LLC, Komodo Technologies Inc, Myontec Oy, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Polar Electro Oy, Propel LLC, Sensatex Inc., Sensoria Inc., Siren Care Inc., Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Vulpes Electronics GmbH, Wearable X, and Xenoma Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
- End-user
- Healthcare
- Sports
- Defense
- Others
The smart clothing market share growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. In March 2022, Owlet launched a new sleep wearable called the Owlet Dream Sock Plus, which can be used on children up to age 5 or those who weigh up to 55 lbs. Hence, owing to these advancements, the smart clothing market in the healthcare segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the smart clothing market in North America. The high adoption of modern technologies will facilitate the smart clothing market's growth in North America over the forecast period.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart clothing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart clothing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the smart clothing market, vendors
Smart Connected Clothing Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart connected clothing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers smart connected clothing market segmentation by distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), end-user (men, women, and children), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market by Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tactical and outdoor clothing market share is expected to increase by USD 2452.63 million from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers tactical and outdoor clothing market segmentation by application (outdoor clothing and tactical clothing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Smart Clothing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.49 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.35
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Alphabet Inc., Applycon S.R.O., Carre Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., IoT Central LLC, Komodo Technologies Inc, Myontec Oy, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Polar Electro Oy, Propel LLC, Sensatex Inc., Sensoria Inc., Siren Care Inc., Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Vulpes Electronics GmbH, Wearable X, and Xenoma Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Defence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Defence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Defence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Defence - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Defence - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.
- Exhibit 97: AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: AiQ Smart Clothing Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 100: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Applycon S.R.O.
- Exhibit 105: Applycon S.R.O. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Applycon S.R.O. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Applycon S.R.O. - Key offerings
- 10.6 CuteCircuit Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: CuteCircuit Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: CuteCircuit Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: CuteCircuit Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Noble Biomaterials Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Noble Biomaterials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Noble Biomaterials Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Noble Biomaterials Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Sensatex Inc.
- Exhibit 114: Sensatex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Sensatex Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Sensatex Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Sensoria Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Sensoria Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Sensoria Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Sensoria Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Tex Ray Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Vulpes Electronics GmbH
- Exhibit 123: Vulpes Electronics GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Vulpes Electronics GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Vulpes Electronics GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.12 Wearable X
- Exhibit 126: Wearable X - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Wearable X - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Wearable X - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
