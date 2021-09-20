Smart Data Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification To Further Mitigate Risk In Third-Party Privacy, Security, And Compliance

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a Minnesota based clearinghouse and medical collateral processing and workflow automation company, announced they have earned the Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

"Organizations, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Patrick Bores, CIO at Smart Data Solutions. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

Lyndsey Guthrey, Compliance Manager at Smart Data Solutions, added, "We have a relatively mature compliance program and the HITRUST CSF certification process verified that our compliance program is providing the necessary oversight and supporting documentation."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "Smart Data Solutions' HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

This achievement places Smart Data Solutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

About Smart Data Solutions

As a leader in the healthcare industry, Smart Data Solutions' mission is to make the health care market more efficient by leveraging technology to provide effective, high-quality claims processing solutions. SDS is committed to providing an unparalleled level of customization and places great value on providing personalized service. SDS brings a comprehensive set of tools and processes to every opportunity, which is carefully configured to the individual needs of each customer. Smart Data Solutions has focused on creating innovative solutions specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 400 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals, and insurance companies depend on SDS for automation of intake, data capture, and front-end workflows for health insurance and claim administration entities. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit our website at www.sdata.us or contact us at 651.894.6400.

SOURCE Smart Data Solutions

