SMART DATA SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES SHASHI YADIKI AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

/PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions (SDS), a leading provider of data management, claim routing and workflow solutions to health plans and TPAs, announced that Shashi Yadiki has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. A proven leader in healthcare services and technology, Yadiki brings over 20 years of experience scaling tech-enabled and data-driven healthcare businesses.

Most recently, Yadiki served as President of the Health Plan and Life Sciences business for NTT DATA, helping healthcare organizations execute against their digital transformation objectives. Prior to NTT DATA, Yadiki held leadership roles at Dell Services and Wipro Technologies. Yadiki is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and the University of Mysore. Yadiki joins SDS as the CEO and a member of the Board of Directors.

"John Prange and I started SDS more than 20 years ago to help health plan and TPA clients improve the efficiency of their claims management process," said Pat Bollom, SDS' co-founder. "We are thrilled to have Shashi join SDS to build on this mission and lead the company in its next chapter. Shashi's track record of delivering exceptional growth, deep understanding of the operational challenges faced by healthcare organizations, and an appreciation for the role automation and advanced technologies can play in driving tangible client impacts make him uniquely qualified to lead the business."

"I'm very excited to be joining SDS, a trusted partner to a number of the nation's leading health plans and TPAs. SDS is uniquely positioned to be a transformative partner for clients to simplify and automate healthcare processes built on an impressive track record of delivering results. I look forward to driving more innovation and value for our clients," said Yadiki. "On behalf of SDS, I'd also like to recognize Pat and John's many contributions leading the company from its early days to an industry leader in claims workflow automation. I look forward to their continued involvement in SDS going forward as members of the Board of Directors and shareholders."

SDS is supported by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.

As a leader in healthcare automation, Smart Data Solutions' mission is to make the healthcare market more efficient by leveraging technology to provide effective, high-quality claims processing solutions. SDS brings a comprehensive set of tools and processes to every opportunity, carefully configured to the individual needs of each client. Smart Data Solutions has focused on creating innovative solutions specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 400 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals, and insurance companies depend on SDS for automation of intake, data capture, and front-end workflows for health insurance and claims administration.

