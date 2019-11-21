Smart Data Solutions Is Set To Install Solar Panels To Their Minnesota Headquarters

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a MN based collateral-processing and workflow automation service, will be installing roughly 400 solar panels to the roof of their corporate headquarters in Eagan, MN. Smart Data sought the expertise of All Energy Solar, a Minnesota based company that has helped over 2,000 property owners and businesses with solar energy needs, to spearhead this project.

Installing solar panels is one part of Smart Data Solution's Green Initiative, which is committed to taking on environmentally beneficial projects in the years to come. Being a Minnesota based company, Smart Data feels a responsibility to helping the state meet important goals regarding renewable energy. "It's been a nice, feel good project for us. As we continue to decrease our carbon footprint in other ways around the office; this project really drove home our commitment to a cleaner planet," said Pat Bollom, Co-CEO of Smart Data, when asked about this Green initiative.

Logistically, Smart Data Solutions currently generates roughly 400,000 kilowatts of power and with the help of All Energy Solar, the new panels will be able to generate two-thirds of that. This system is also an extremely long living system, therefore, after the installation is complete the panels will be able to produce power for upwards of 40 years.

"The great news about energy savings with something like solar, where you're tying a system to your utility services, is utility rates will continue to rise and you're going to keep producing units of power on the roof year after year, and most presumably utility rates will continue to rise year after year so the dollar savings for Smart Data will continue to grow every year!" stated Michael Thalhimer, All Energy Solar's Director of Business Development. Michael also noted that large scale solar projects like Smart Data's bring many positive returns to the business over time. Smart Data is extremely excited to begin this project, as panels are set to be installed in the early months of 2020.

About Smart Data Solutions

Smart Data Solutions has been leveraging automation technology to enable cost savings, efficiency and improved quality to meet the needs of healthcare claims managers, for more than eighteen years. Today, more than 320 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals and insurance companies depend on SDS technology to save money and streamline their business. From paper processing to claims management and EDI, Smart Data Solutions offers the solutions critically needed by today's health care industry. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit our website at www.sdata.us or contact us at 651.894.6400.

