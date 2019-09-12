Smart Diapers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: Key Vendors are Kimberly-Clark & P&G

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Diapers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The introduction of smart diapers is taking the diaper market to new heights. Smart diapers not only help to prevent wetness and spoilage, but they also monitor sleeping and breathing patterns. Manufacturers are developing fluff-less diapers that help to absorb extra liquids. They are manufacturing fluff-less ones in which the core is made of superabsorbent polymer merged between two layers. These help to absorb extra liquids.

The demand is expected to increase, especially from child and adult segment during the forecast period. Hence, the adoption of baby diapers with less fluff pulp is likely to increase the demand for smart diapers. The incorporation of advanced technology such as smart diaper moisture detection system, which can sense humidity and notify parents through smartphones, is expected to have a positive influence on market growth during the forecast period.



Also, the growing demand for adult diapers that can detect incontinence episodes is underpinning the growth of smart diapers globally. Therefore, adult smart diapers are expected to witness rapid growth in those countries that have a significant population aging 60 years or above.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the smart diapers market during the forecast period:

Advancements in Healthcare Declining Infant Mortality

High demand from the adult incontinence care market

Improvements in material and sensor designs



Smart Diapers Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by end-users, distribution, and geography. The ability of adult diapers to eliminate the disconnect between the caretaker and the patient is one of the major factors for the growth of the adults and elderly segment. The segment is likely to emerge as the largest end-user of the smart diapers market during the forecast period. Vendors have introduced smart diaper sensors along with mobile applications, which allow the caretaker or healthcare professionals to track and monitor the diaper condition.



Thus, smart diapers enable caretakers with timely alerts to better alleviate health challenges arising due to continuous diaper usage. Such advancements allow smart diaper companies to cater their products to several adult and elderly consumer segments, thereby contributing to the growth of smart diapers market. Nuclear families and working parents are the major potential end-users of smart baby diapers.



With the advent of e-commerce and specialty stores for baby products, the diaper business has changed in the last 10 years. Offline channels such as supermarket and baby specialty stores continue to dominate the market, however, the online presence is increasing and is expected to grow faster than offline distribution channels. The emergence of several start-ups that offer incontinence solutions is likely to increase the market share online. Manufacturers have strengthened their distribution channels across the world and ensure the easy availability of diapers.



Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Rising Awareness About Infant & Elderly Safety and Wellness

Advancements in Healthcare Reduce Infant Mortality

Online Social Media Campaigns Building Emotional Need

Rising Demand from Adult Incontinence Care Market

Market Growth Restraints

Unexpected End-user Sociography

Perceived Health & Environmental Concerns

Market Opportunities & Trends

Bundling Within the Connected Baby Care Environment

Improvements in Material & Sensor Designs

Key Vendor Analysis



The smart diapers market is characterized by the presence of diversified international, regional, and local vendors. However, as global players increase their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, regional vendors may find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.



Further, vendors are focusing to increase their presence in the region, mitigate the loss of patent protection, and achieve high economies of scale. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in innovations and M&As.



Key Vendors

Kimberly-Clark

P&G

Other Prominent Vendors

Smardii

Opro9

Abena

Sinopulsar

Monit

Simavita

Fit Assist Medical

DigiSense

Eldersense

Hunan Cosom

Pixie Scientific

Sensassure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yp5cyq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

