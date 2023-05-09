Smart energy market to grow at a CAGR of 24.34% from 2022 to 2027: Rising adoption of smart grid technologies to drive growth - Technavio

May 09, 2023, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart energy market size is estimated to grow by USD 930.31 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.34%. The market is segmented by end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), application (smart grid, digital oilfield, smart solar systems, and HEMS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The industrial segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The industrial sector uses a high amount of power. However, inaccurate calculations of the electricity used can lead to revenue losses. This can be mitigated with the use of smart metering, which, in turn, will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The rising adoption of smart grid technologies is driving global market growth. Utility service providers across the world are adopting smart grid technologies. Smart meters provide real-time energy usage, which allows consumers to understand their energy usage. Consumers are also expected to adopt HEMS to improve energy efficiency at the household level. These factors are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report.
Smart energy market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kontron AG, Landis Gyr AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Xylem Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), application (smart grid, digital oilfield, smart solar systems, and HEMS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the smart energy market was valued at USD 183.79 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 56.81 billion.
Smart energy market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Smart energy market - Vendor insights
The global smart energy market is moderately competitive. The market is characterized by well-diversified international vendors with an extensive portfolio of energy-related equipment and services. These vendors are involved in M&A and are investing in the R&D of smart energy equipment and services. Such factors are expected to intensify the growth of the global smart energy market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including
- General Electric Co. - The company offers smart energy systems, such as advanced energy management systems.
- Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers smart energy systems such as MID- and IEC-compliant electricity residential metering solutions.
- International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers smart energy, such as the IBM Maximo application suite.
- Itron Inc. - The company offers smart energy such as the Intelis wSource smart water device.
Smart energy market – Market dynamics
Major trends
- Growing investment in smart cities and smart homes
- Growing demand for wireless smart meters
- Increasing role of utility service providers in energy management
The smart home concept is gaining traction among consumers. It is most prevalent in North America and Europe. Developing countries in APAC, such as India, China, and Singapore, are also adopting the concept. Governments of several countries are developing urban infrastructure with the integration of multiple information technology solutions. For instance, Huawei has signed an agreement with BATIC to provide smart city platform solutions and services across Saudi Arabia. These solutions will include smart parking, smart transportation, integrated security and safety, lighting, and more. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global smart energy market during the forecast period.
Key challenges
- Intermittency in solar energy
- Rise in concerns about cybersecurity
- Shortage of skilled labor
Disruptions related to solar energy are impacting the demand for renewable energy. Solar energy is highly dependent on weather and climatic conditions. They need additional equipment to overcome voltage fluctuations. Moreover, wherein fluctuation in power generation during peak generation hours and after sunset leads to operational risks to the power system. Thus, an additional battery system is integrated with the source, which decreases the demand for solar power. These factors will negatively affect market growth during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
The smart energy market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Related Reports:
The wind energy market size is expected to increase by USD 41.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The solar energy storage market is projected to grow by USD 539.54 million with a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and industrial, utilities, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
|
Smart Energy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.34%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 930.31 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
22.44
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 29%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kontron AG, Landis Gyr AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Xylem Inc., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio utilities market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global smart energy market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart energy market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Smart grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Smart grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Smart grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Smart grid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Smart grid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Digital oilfield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Digital oilfield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Digital oilfield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Digital oilfield - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Digital oilfield - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Smart solar systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Smart solar systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Smart solar systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Smart solar systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Smart solar systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 HEMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on HEMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on HEMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on HEMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on HEMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Itron Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Itron Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Itron Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Itron Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Itron Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Kontron AG
- Exhibit 145: Kontron AG - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Kontron AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Kontron AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Kontron AG - Segment focus
- 12.9 Landis Gyr AG
- Exhibit 149: Landis Gyr AG - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Landis Gyr AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Landis Gyr AG - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Landis Gyr AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Landis Gyr AG - Segment focus
- 12.10 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Exhibit 154: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 164: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 169: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 172: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 SAP SE
- Exhibit 174: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 175: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 177: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 12.15 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 179: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 180: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 182: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 183: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 12.16 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 185: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 186: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 187: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 188: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Xylem Inc.
- Exhibit 189: Xylem Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 190: Xylem Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 191: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 192: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 196: Research methodology
- Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 198: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations
