Smart energy market to grow at a CAGR of 24.34% from 2022 to 2027: Rising adoption of smart grid technologies to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart energy market size is estimated to grow by USD 930.31 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.34%. The market is segmented by end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), application (smart grid, digital oilfield, smart solar systems, and HEMS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The industrial segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The industrial sector uses a high amount of power. However, inaccurate calculations of the electricity used can lead to revenue losses. This can be mitigated with the use of smart metering, which, in turn, will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The rising adoption of smart grid technologies is driving global market growth. Utility service providers across the world are adopting smart grid technologies. Smart meters provide real-time energy usage, which allows consumers to understand their energy usage. Consumers are also expected to adopt HEMS to improve energy efficiency at the household level. These factors are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Energy Market 2023-2027

Smart energy market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kontron AG, Landis Gyr AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Xylem Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., among others

: 15+, including ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kontron AG, Landis Gyr AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Xylem Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), application (smart grid, digital oilfield, smart solar systems, and HEMS), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the smart energy market was valued at USD 183.79 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 56.81 billion.

Smart energy market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Smart energy market - Vendor insights

The global smart energy market is moderately competitive. The market is characterized by well-diversified international vendors with an extensive portfolio of energy-related equipment and services. These vendors are involved in M&A and are investing in the R&D of smart energy equipment and services. Such factors are expected to intensify the growth of the global smart energy market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

General Electric Co. - The company offers smart energy systems, such as advanced energy management systems.

The company offers smart energy systems, such as advanced energy management systems. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers smart energy systems such as MID- and IEC-compliant electricity residential metering solutions.

The company offers smart energy systems such as MID- and IEC-compliant electricity residential metering solutions. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers smart energy, such as the IBM Maximo application suite.

The company offers smart energy, such as the IBM Maximo application suite. Itron Inc. - The company offers smart energy such as the Intelis wSource smart water device.

Smart energy market – Market dynamics

Major trends

Growing investment in smart cities and smart homes

Growing demand for wireless smart meters

Increasing role of utility service providers in energy management

The smart home concept is gaining traction among consumers. It is most prevalent in North America and Europe. Developing countries in APAC, such as India, China, and Singapore, are also adopting the concept. Governments of several countries are developing urban infrastructure with the integration of multiple information technology solutions. For instance, Huawei has signed an agreement with BATIC to provide smart city platform solutions and services across Saudi Arabia. These solutions will include smart parking, smart transportation, integrated security and safety, lighting, and more. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global smart energy market during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Intermittency in solar energy

Rise in concerns about cybersecurity

Shortage of skilled labor

Disruptions related to solar energy are impacting the demand for renewable energy. Solar energy is highly dependent on weather and climatic conditions. They need additional equipment to overcome voltage fluctuations. Moreover, wherein fluctuation in power generation during peak generation hours and after sunset leads to operational risks to the power system. Thus, an additional battery system is integrated with the source, which decreases the demand for solar power. These factors will negatively affect market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The smart energy market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this smart energy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart energy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart energy market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart energy market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart energy market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wind energy market size is expected to increase by USD 41.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The solar energy storage market is projected to grow by USD 539.54 million with a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and industrial, utilities, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Smart Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 930.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kontron AG, Landis Gyr AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Xylem Inc., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio utilities market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart energy market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart energy market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Smart grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Smart grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Smart grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Smart grid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Smart grid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Digital oilfield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Digital oilfield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Digital oilfield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Digital oilfield - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Digital oilfield - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Smart solar systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Smart solar systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Smart solar systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Smart solar systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Smart solar systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 HEMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on HEMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on HEMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on HEMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on HEMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Itron Inc.

Exhibit 141: Itron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Itron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Itron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Itron Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Kontron AG

Exhibit 145: Kontron AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kontron AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Kontron AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Kontron AG - Segment focus

12.9 Landis Gyr AG

Exhibit 149: Landis Gyr AG - Overview



Exhibit 150: Landis Gyr AG - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Landis Gyr AG - Key news



Exhibit 152: Landis Gyr AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Landis Gyr AG - Segment focus

12.10 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 164: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 169: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 174: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 175: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 176: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 177: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 179: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 180: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 182: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 185: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 187: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 189: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 190: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 191: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio