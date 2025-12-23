Smart formulation unlocks the full potential of biopesticides in agriculture

Indovinya launches solutions to address challenges of applying biologically based products amid rising demand for sustainable crop protection

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of biopesticides has been steadily gaining ground as an alternative to conventional agrochemicals. However, the adoption of biological inputs still presents technical and application barriers. With this in mind, Indovinya, the specialty chemicals and surfactants division of Indorama Ventures, introduces SURFOM® ETHOS — a product line designed to meet the unique demands of biologically based formulations, focusing on optimized performance, from the lab to the field.

The portfolio consists of customizable components such as surfactants, thickeners, antifreeze agents, and polymers. These ingredients enhance the physical properties of agricultural formulations, delivering improved stability, efficacy, and usability. The versatility of the SURFOM® ETHOS portfolio empowers formulators to fine-tune formulation performance across diverse application needs, with focus on stability, efficacy, and biological integrity.

Biopesticides are developed from living organisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, or from natural products of plant or microbiological origin. They help reduce or limit pest populations. "These formulas leverage beneficial microorganisms to support plant health and resilience, offering a more sustainable path forward. As the demand for smarter, natural crop protection increases — and with stricter regulations on synthetic pesticide use — biologicals adoption is accelerating" explains Priscila Catelani, Marketing and R&D Director for Crop Solutions at Indovinya.

Performance to Meet Market Growth and Challenges

According to a study by CropLife Brazil, the global value of the bioinput market could reach $45 billion within the next eight years. If confirmed, this represents an annual growth rate of 13% to 14% from this year through 2032.

Despite rapid expansion, formulating biopesticides remains more challenging than working with synthetic pesticides. Issues such as high production costs, limited storage stability, and vulnerability to environmental conditions are among the main obstacles. The science of formulation plays a decisive role in overcoming these barriers, ensuring compatibility and enhancing field performance without compromising biological integrity.

SURFOM® ETHOS was developed to serve as a customized formulation toolbox for every formulator — integrating chemistry, biology, and field experience to meet the evolving needs of agrochemical and drive consistent, robust results. This approach reflects a commitment to purpose-driven chemistry, with solutions co-created alongside customers to address both laboratory and field challenges.

"By combining extensive knowledge in formulation science, microbiology, and real-world agricultural applications, this platform delivers high-performance, sustainable technologies and innovative tools" adds Priscila Catelani.

As a trusted supplier to the agribusiness sector, Indovinya brings together a team of experts and a robust Research & Development infrastructure to collaborate closely with customers and partners. Together, we co-develop tailored solutions based on specific active ingredients and application methods. Our R&D capabilities include a dedicated biological laboratory and advanced application equipment — such as a Spray Chamber, designed to simulate real-world field conditions and assess application features with precision and relevance to actual field performance.

Connecting Innovation with the Global Biocontrol Community

Indovinya will be present at ABIM 2025, the Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting, taking place from October 20 to 22 at the Congress Center Basel, Switzerland. At booth 188, the company will showcase SURFOM® ETHOS and other innovations designed to support the growing demand for sustainable crop protection. The team will be available to discuss customized formulation strategies and connect with industry professionals seeking high-performance biological solutions.

About Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg code IVL.TB), is one of the world's largest petrochemical producers, with a global presence spanning Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Its portfolio covers combined PET, Indovinya, Indovida, and fibers. Indorama Ventures' products serve key sectors including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), agriculture, lifestyle, and automotive — encompassing beverages, hygiene, personal care, tires, and safety. The company employs approximately 25,000 people worldwide and reported revenue of $15.4 billion in 2024. Indorama Ventures is listed on the Dow Jones Best-In-Class Index.

