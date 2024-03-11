Smart gas meters market size to grow by USD 2.05 billion between 2022 and 2027, AEM SA, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., among others, identified as key vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart gas meters market size is set to grow by USD 2,051.13 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.64%. The global smart gas meters market is fragmented by the presence of global and regional vendors. Vendors focus on increasing their capacities for seamless and easy access to fast-growing markets such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. Vendors compete on factors such as innovation, price, low operational cost, and high product quality. Such factors are expected to lead to high competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,051.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.53 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Market Segmentation

Technology

AMR



AMI

The market growth in the AMR segment will be significant during the forecast period. Gas companies are using AMRs to automate gas usage readings instead of visiting each location and manually collecting data. Therefore, gas operators prefer AMR systems over traditional gas meters that require manual gas readings. Another advantage of this technology is that it enables near real-time billing based on gas usage, rather than estimating based on historical or projected usage. Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Component

Hardware



Software

The market growth in the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment contains smart gas meter hardware components, such as the main circuit board of the electricity meter, the display, the sensor with micro-thermal properties for measuring gas volume, the meter body, and the plastic cover. With smart gas meters, gas companies can effectively manage business operations such as energy generation, distribution, and distribution while reducing costs and allocating resources as efficiently as possible. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Europe will account for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factor such as the growing dependence of European countries on gas imports has significantly increased the demand for intelligent gas meters. For example, in 2020, the UK imported 32 billion cubic meters of natural gas. However, many countries have increased their gas E&P activities to reduce their dependence on imports. In addition, several initiatives have been taken by various governments in the region to ensure energy security. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the ability of smart gas meters to enable the efficient use of gas.

These devices help customers monitor and track gas usage patterns. Utility companies install these devices in residential, commercial, and industrial facilities that use natural gas. A smart gas meter offers a variety of benefits, such as improved gas consumption monitoring, billing accuracy, and customized reporting. These benefits help save costs, track consumption rates in real-time, and reduce errors. All these have gradually increased the popularity of smart gas meters and will spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Upgrading to the latest wireless technologies is the key trend influencing the smart gas meters market growth.

The high installation cost of gas meters is challenging the smart gas meters market growth.

Analyst Review

The Smart Gas Meters Market is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by a convergence of factors including the rise in global demand for natural gas, government initiatives promoting energy efficiency, and technologically advanced solutions offered by major players like Itron Inc. and SMS PLC. This market, particularly prominent in regions like Europe and the United Kingdom, is driven by the need for accuracy and dependability in gas consumption measurement, as well as the efficiency of gas flow within grid and distribution operations.

One of the primary driving factors behind the increased adoption of smart meters is their functional benefits over conventional meters. Smart meters enable real-time data collection, eliminating the need for manually recording monthly readings and providing utility sector entities with operational security and prioritized alarms in case of anomalies. Moreover, the implementation of smart grids and automated grid systems further enhances efficiency and safety in gas distribution.

The smart gas meter industry is witnessing significant innovations, including the integration of next-generation IoT-optimized 5G technology and smart leak detection solutions such as those offered by Sensirion and Picarro. These advancements not only improve measurement accuracy but also contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through methane emission detection capabilities.

Despite the cost of installing smart meters, which may pose initial challenges to gas utility providers and businesses reopening after events like the outbreak of COVID-19, the cost-benefit analysis overwhelmingly favors the adoption of smart metering due to competitive prices and long-term energy efficiency initiatives. Furthermore, the slow economic recovery in certain regions is being counteracted by the economy's strength in others, leading to a steady increase in natural gas demand and the subsequent deployment of smart meter technologies.

In conclusion, the smart gas meters market presents a lucrative opportunity for both established companies and start-ups alike, driven by global demand, government support, and technological advancements aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and operational reliability in the regional gas sector.

Market Overview

The Smart Gas Meters Market is witnessing rapid growth due to the integration of AMI Essentials for Gas technology. These meters offer unparalleled accuracy and dependability, providing utility companies with real-time data for efficient management of gas distribution. The implementation of an automated grid further enhances operational efficiency, allowing for remote monitoring and control. Regions like Berwick-on-Tweed are embracing smart meters to meet climate targets by reducing emissions. Additionally, businesses in the commercial and industrial sectors are reopening with increased confidence, supported by smart metering solutions. With an average annual rate of adoption rising, the market is poised for substantial growth, driving the demand for smart meters measured in bcm (billion cubic meters).

