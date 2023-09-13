Smart Greenhouse Market to increase by USD 1.20 billion during 2022-2027 | Growing requirement for fresh food to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart greenhouse market size is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Hydroponic and Non-hydroponic), Component (HVAC systems, LED grow lights, Control systems and sensors, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing requirement for fresh food drives the growth of the smart greenhouse market. There is an increased demand for fresh food due to the growing urban population's rising requirement for fresh foods. For instance, according to World Bank data, the urban population will be 6 billion by 2045. Furthermore, in urban supermarkets, customers are provided all year with a wide variety of fresh fruit and vegetables at various quality levels, which is made possible by a combination of domestic production and imports. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Greenhouse Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the smart greenhouse market: Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Agra Tech Inc., Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Certhon Build B.V., CLAAS KGaA mBH, CNH Industrial NV, Controlled Environments Ltd., Cultivar Ltd., Deere and Co., Gibraltar Industries Inc., Green Automation Group Oy Ltd., Heliospectra AB, LOGIQS B.V., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Phonetics Inc., Richel Group SAS, Signify NV, Sollum Technologies inc., and TSI Inc.

Smart Greenhouse Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 8.64% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Popularity of rooftop farming is an emerging smart greenhouse market trend.

is an emerging smart greenhouse market trend. The urban population is changing its dietary preferences and they are developing a high preference for increasing fresh manufacture in their diets.

Also, owing to the growing urban population and people's reluctance to eat frozen food, the production of foods in cities is becoming important.

Rooftop smart greenhouses are greenhouses built on the roof of a building that harvests food without soil and they contribute to the creation of new agricultural land and improve plant coverage in urban areas.

These greenhouses use hydroponics and aeroponics methods for irrigation. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The high initial cost of smart greenhouse setup challenges the growth of the smart greenhouse market.

challenges the growth of the smart greenhouse market. The construction of many costly systems, and smart greenhouses need a high initial setup cost. The costs include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), light-emitting diodes (LED), grow lights, sensors, and more.

Furthermore, LED grow lights are more efficient than high-pressure sodium (HPS)as they have a large number of diodes. These diodes are costly, which leads to higher costs for LED growing lamps than other lighting technologies.

But their use is restricted to applications where urban farming is done on a large scale and is not advisable to use low-priced LED lights as they break sooner than expected.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The hydroponic segment is significant during the forecast period. In this method, plants are grown using a water-based nutrient solution, not soil. Furthermore, one of the best techniques created in recent years is hydroponic cultivation, which substitutes soil as a source of nutrients. Additionally, owing to its qualities, hydroponic plants can address a number of problems, including those related to food production and health conditions such as allergic reactions to heavy metals. Hence, such factors drive the hydroponic segment of the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Smart Greenhouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., Agra Tech Inc., Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Certhon Build B.V., CLAAS KGaA mBH, CNH Industrial NV, Controlled Environments Ltd., Cultivar Ltd., Deere and Co., Gibraltar Industries Inc., Green Automation Group Oy Ltd., Heliospectra AB, LOGIQS B.V., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Phonetics Inc., Richel Group SAS, Signify NV, Sollum Technologies inc., and TSI Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

