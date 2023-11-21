Smart Grid Market size in China to grow by USD 13.96 billion from 2022 to 2027|ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart grid market in China is estimated to grow by USD 13.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.34%. The smart grid market report in China includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., McKinsey and Co., Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co., Siemens AG, Silicon Laboratories Inc., and ZTE Corp. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Grid Market in China 2023-2027

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

Transition to smart grids is a major factor notably driving the market growth. A smart grid is generally an integrated network that combines all the power network assets, namely generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. A major component of a smart grid possesses its ability to generate considerable volumes of data. Also, in China, the power utility sector is experiencing a significant change from a stringent structure to a more flexible system, which is propelled by climate change policies, urbanization, and technological breakthroughs. Such a paradigm transition in the power sector is accomplished by the deployment of cutting-edge metering infrastructure (AMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. This ensures the integration of smart technologies into the grid, thereby allowing utilities to have greater control over the functioning of the grid. Therefore, due to the advantages of smart grids, it is expected that the Smart Grid Market in China is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

High implementation costs are a major factor challenging the market growth. The high cost directly affects the companies and restricts them from focusing to adopt and execute new technologies to enhance distribution operations and productivity. A high level of integration is required to make the smart grid more seamless, which is expected to increase the cost further, which in turn, adversely affects the market. Further, the operation and maintenance costs associated with new technologies after implementation are also important. Several companies with a restricted financial budget for IT spending face a significant challenge due to the rising costs of the smart grid. Therefore, the high implementation cost of the smart grid is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The growing demand for energy and cost-efficiency is an emerging trend influencing market growth. The increased population in China and the consequent upsurge in demand for energy leads to a rise in pressure on utility companies. Moreover, utility companies such as China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. are constantly seeking to strike a balance between demand and supply without the cost being impacted. In order to maintain this balance, utility companies are deploying smart grids to advance operational and overall cost efficiency. Also, the need for technologies and solutions that assist in proper asset monitoring and control, and optimal energy consumption is growing. Energy management and outage management are some of the areas that need adequate systems to support operational efficiency. Therefore, such trends drive the growth of the smart grid market in China during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The smart grid market in China is concentrated; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (smart T&D equipment, communication and wireless infrastructure, software and hardware, sensors, and others), and end-user (utility, industrial, commercial, and residential).

The market share growth by the smart T&D equipment segment is significant during the forecast period. With the introduction of digital technologies into the grid, smart transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment is experiencing a shift. The segment is majorly driven by the requirement for efficiency and enhanced reliability, and the integration of diverse power generation sources. The conventional grid was developed to operate continuous power from sources like coal, however, nations such as China emphasize more recent or alternative sources of power generation, which are also intermittent. This, in turn, improve the full potential of renewable power, and delivering a constant power supply requires utilities to have a flexible power supply system. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to fuel the segment and, in turn, the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Global Smart Grid IT Systems Market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,384.4 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 15.78%.

The energy storage market for microgrids is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,361.05 million.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio