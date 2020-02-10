Smart Grid Market Size is Projected to Reach $169.18 Billion By 2025, Increasing at a CAGR of 12.4% Between 2018 and 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the smart grid market size was estimated at $66.96 billion and is projected to reach $169.18 billion by 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2018 and 2025.

The smart grid provides technologies that improve fault detection and enables self-healing of the network automatically after the power disturbances. Smart Grid allows real-time monitoring and regulation of the power system as well as helps to reduce AT&C losses. Smart Grid is expected to serve as a backbone network to allow new business models such as smart cities, electric vehicles, and smart communities to be implemented.

The global market for smart grids is segmented by component, application, solutions, end-user, and region. The market is classified based on component, into solutions and services. It is categorised according to application into generation, transmission, delivery, and consumption/end usage. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid distribution management, smart grid communication, smart grid network management, substation automation, smart grid protection, and more.

TRENDS EXPECTED TO INCREASE THE SMART GRID MARKET SIZE

Increasing use of smart grid technology to improve energy conservation, reliability and consumption efficiency by reducing energy losses are driving the market growth.

Rising environmental concerns along with supporting government policies and regulations to use smart meters and increasing investments in digital electrical infrastructure are also expected to drive the market growth.

Increase in the number of electric vehicles and emerging smart city initiatives in the developing regions are expected to offer lucrative market growth opportunities in the coming years.

The market for the smart grid industry is further motivated by a rise in reliance on electronic devices and a growing need for electricity in both households and the commercial sector. Smart grids deliver electricity to consumers as and when they need it, making it a reliable power source that reduces the frequency and duration of blackouts.

SEGMENT WISE SMART GRID MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Commercial segment generated the highest revenue for smart grid market while the overall market share was dominated by the solution segment in 2017. The solution segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This segment's growth is primarily due to advantages like cost savings on total electricity bills and the need to move from traditional sources of energy to sustainable and renewable resources. Furthermore, increasing security and data privacy issues are also driving this segment's development.

In terms of region, North America has dominated the overall market share of smart grids in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This dominance of North America is due to the advent of electric vehicles and major investments pouring in from private and public companies. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for connecting remote and rural communities to the national grid and to resolve power outages.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Solutions

Services

BY APPLICATION

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Consumption/End Use

BY SOLUTIONS

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Communications

Smart Grid Network Management

Substation Automation

Smart Grid Security

Others

BY END USER

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Itron Inc.

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

Others

