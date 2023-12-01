Smart Inhaler Technology Market size to grow by USD 46.37 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart inhaler technology market size is expected to grow by USD 46.37 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Inhalers and Nebulizers ), Application (Asthma and COPD ), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). According to Technavio, North America holds the largest market share. This is due to the favorable market conditions, which include the high prevalence of COPD, rising awareness about smart inhalers, and the increasing number of vendors. The rising number of R&D facilities for innovative product development and the increasing number of advanced product launches are driving market growth in the region, specifically in developed countries such as the US and Canada. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

3M Co., Adherium Ltd., Amiko Digital Health Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Cognita Labs, Cohero Health Inc., Findair Sp. z o. o., Infineon Technologies AG, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., ResMed Inc., Sensirion AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vectura Group plc

3M Co: The company offers smart inhaler technology such as the Intelligent Control Inhaler that provides on-screen instructions.

Smart Inhaler Technology Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment, the inhaler segment is significant during the forecast period. Various COPD and asthma cases are inhalers, one of the primary-stage medications. Furthermore, the MDIs are short-acting bronchodilators that use pressurized drugs to treat patients with breathlessness.

Smart Inhaler Technology Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases

Growing demand for connected healthcare system

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Factors such as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases significantly contribute to the market growth. The demand for innovative solutions that can improve disease management and enhance patients' quality of life as conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affect millions of people worldwide.

Trend

The rising technological advancements is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this smart inhaler technology market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart inhaler technology market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the smart inhaler technology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart inhaler technology market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart inhaler technology market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

