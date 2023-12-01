Smart Inhaler Technology Market size to grow by USD 46.37 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

01 Dec, 2023, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart inhaler technology market size is expected to grow by USD 46.37 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Inhalers and Nebulizers ), Application (Asthma and COPD ), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). According to Technavio, North America holds the largest market share. This is due to the favorable market conditions, which include the high prevalence of COPD, rising awareness about smart inhalers, and the increasing number of vendors. The rising number of R&D facilities for innovative product development and the increasing number of advanced product launches are driving market growth in the region, specifically in developed countries such as the US and Canada. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report
Company Profile:
3M Co., Adherium Ltd., Amiko Digital Health Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Cognita Labs, Cohero Health Inc., Findair Sp. z o. o., Infineon Technologies AG, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., ResMed Inc., Sensirion AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vectura Group plc
3M Co: The company offers smart inhaler technology such as the Intelligent Control Inhaler that provides on-screen instructions.
• To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Smart Inhaler Technology Market: Segmentation Analysis
By Segment, the inhaler segment is significant during the forecast period. Various COPD and asthma cases are inhalers, one of the primary-stage medications. Furthermore, the MDIs are short-acting bronchodilators that use pressurized drugs to treat patients with breathlessness. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio
Smart Inhaler Technology Market: Driver & Trend:
Drivers
- Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases
- Growing demand for connected healthcare system
- Increasing healthcare expenditure
Factors such as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases significantly contribute to the market growth. The demand for innovative solutions that can improve disease management and enhance patients' quality of life as conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affect millions of people worldwide.
Trend
The rising technological advancements is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.
Related Reports:
The North America medical device packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4.28 billion.
The Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market size is estimated to grow/decline by USD 2,719.15 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%.
What are the key data covered in this smart inhaler technology market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart inhaler technology market between 2022 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the smart inhaler technology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the smart inhaler technology market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart inhaler technology market vendors.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article