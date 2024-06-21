The global interactive technology provider is championing accessibility and Universal Design for Learning (UDL) with new research, and a newly launched Inclusive Classroom Bundle, both aimed at providing all students with opportunities to engage in learning.

DENVER, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is estimated that 15 to 20% of the world's population is neurodiverse, including individuals with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and dyscalculia. Traditional classroom settings often fail to accommodate the unique needs of neurodiverse students, contributing to significant gaps in academic achievement and social inclusion.

SMART Launches New Inclusion Solution and Global Research to Support Neurodiverse Learners

SMART is sponsoring research, in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, to learn from the lived experiences of students with autism and ADHD. The study, currently underway, seeks to demonstrate that technology that champions UDL principles, can help to eliminate barriers for neurodivergent students. The project engages neurodivergent learners to identify the tools that best support their academic and social needs, ensuring their voices are at the forefront of this initiative.

In an effort to foster inclusive learning environments, SMART Technologies is delighted to announce the launch of the Inclusive Classroom Bundle, a comprehensive solution designed to support all learners and their diverse needs. This innovative Edtech bundle will be showcased for the first time at ISTE 2024.

The Inclusive Classroom Bundle includes:

A SMART Board® RX Series: The most advanced interactive display designed to enhance learning and engage students, options include multi-colored stylus, embedded experience to engage students and save teachers time, unique student device integration and security. With the Inclusive Classroom Bundle, customers also receive SMART Assure Warranty for 7 years.





Customizable Tool Explorer Stamps: Versatile stamps can be tailored to imprint words, images, AAC symbols, and more onto the interactive display. The benefit of the stamps blends the digital and physical world to allow students to interact with content like never before for a more immersive and participative learning journey.





Lumio Spark Plan Subscription: The engaging web-based tool that provides multimodal learning experiences, supporting various learning preferences and styles.





The engaging web-based tool that provides multimodal learning experiences, supporting various learning preferences and styles. Optional height adjustable stand: Delivers interactive learning to the student's level. SMART stands are fully UL-listed for robust standards for safety and stability you can rely on.

These tools collectively enable students to engage and participate in learning activities without relying solely on spoken or written language. With features from student pacing to instructional audio, the Inclusive Classroom Bundle offers diverse methods for students to interact with educational content.

SMART will showcase the Inclusive Classroom Bundle at ISTE 2024, inviting educators, administrators, and technology enthusiasts to experience firsthand how these tools can transform the learning environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the features of the RX Series Interactive Display, experiment with Tool Explorer stamps, and discover the capabilities of Lumio software.

The two lead researchers from the University of Melbourne, Dr. Matt Harrison and Jess Rowlings, are joining SMART at ISTE for an in-booth session on Monday, June 24th at 2:00 pm. The presenters will share early insights from the lived experiences of students with autism and ADHD and actionable insights into the types of classroom technology that helps all students succeed.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users globally since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide.

