SMART Learning Suite Wins Best Education Collaboration Solution Award

CALGARY, AB, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies, the edtech leader with a 30-year track record of pioneering learning solutions that encourage student collaboration and engagement, announced that its popular SMART Learning Suite (SLS) software is the winner in the 2021 EdTech Awards "Collaboration Solution" category.

The honor, awarded by EdTech Digest, recognizes SLS for empowering teachers to deliver active, immersive learning experiences regardless of whether students are at home or in a classroom, using any device with a web browser.

Over the past year—as teachers increasingly relied upon SLS to connect with students during the pandemic—SMART rolled out a number of enhancements that have enabled even smoother and more powerful teacher/student interaction. New features included a library of ready-made activities and lesson resources, enhanced image functions to spur student interactions, improved ability to personalize activities to support better connections with students, and integrations with popular classroom management and video platforms created by Google, Microsoft, Zoom, and others.

"We're proud that teachers use SMART Learning Suite as a dynamic learning space, with educators and students interacting actively to reach learning goals," said SMART CEO Nicholas Svensson. "That makes being recognized as the premier 'Collaboration Solution' a particularly welcome honor for our team. We're excited to continue to support joyful, collaborative learning in the years ahead."

"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "After a year like no other—to all those innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in K-12, higher ed, and workforce learning staying connected, productive, persistent, and getting us closer despite all challenges: we salute you."

SMART Learning Suite was also named a finalist in the the 2021 EdTech Awards' "E-Learning, Blended, or Flipped Solution" category. The latest recognition for SMART adds to a school year that has seen SLS named as a winner of two honors from Tech & Learning—"Best Remote/ Blended Learning Tools for Primary Grades" for 2021, and "Best of 2020"—as well as being recognized by District Administration in its inaugural Top Ed Tech Products of the Year awards.

The EdTech Digest EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology.

Teachers and administrators can access the improved SMART Learning Suite today at www.suite.smarttech.com .

About SMART Technologies Inc.

SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interactive solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. A consistent innovator for over 30 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and part of the award-winning SMART Learning Suite. With their full range of interconnected displays, software, and accessories, used by millions in education and business, SMART helps students, colleagues and teams around the world create connections that matter. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

