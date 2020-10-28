Smart Lockers Receive their First UL Certification with Luxer One

"Luxer's UL Certification establishes us as the smart locker standard for use in public education and government settings, where building codes require that all installed products also fall in top compliance," says Ethan Dempsey, Director of Engineering at Luxer One.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Luxer has seen their sales in the university and government space triple. The predominant use is the contactless distribution of student materials and learning tools like laptops and Chromebooks. The lockers are opened and closed through a mobile application, removing the need for in-person contact. Notable institutions that have installed smart lockers since the pandemic include the California State University at Long Beach and the City of Rochester School District in New York State.

"Universities and government buildings are newer applications for our lockers, but certainly an exciting segment, given the tremendous growth in demand," says Arik Levy, Founder and CEO of Luxer One. "We are obviously thrilled to be UL Certified and expand smart locker use within a wider array of public works settings."

Luxer One first introduced heavy-duty, smart locker systems for package management within multifamily residential developments more than a decade ago. They also developed the industry's first-ever iOS software for smart lockers, earning the company 4.8 out of 5 Stars on Google from users. To date, over 85 Million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer Lockers.

To make their lockers accessible to all public-sector organizations, Luxer One has introduced payment plans, starting as low as $249 per month. To learn more, visit luxerone.com.

