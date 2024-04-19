Smart Manufacturing Market size is set to grow by USD 20.26 billion from 2023-2027, need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 20265.52 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period. In the evolving industrial landscape, smart manufacturing emerges as a key trend. Asset-heavy industries leverage tools like SCADA, DCS, and PLC for complex process monitoring. Key technologies include modeling, sensing, control, simulation, efficiency, IoT, machine learning, AI, and predictive maintenance. Industries such as oil & gas, food & beverage, and water treatment adopt smart manufacturing for productivity, quality control, and supply chain optimization. Cybersecurity and infrastructural limitations are challenges. Cloud computing and IIoT facilitate digital transformation across sectors like aerospace, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

Smart Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20265.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Segment Overview

This smart manufacturing market report extensively covers market segmentation by Industry Application (Process, Discrete) Technology (Human-machine interface, Manufacturing execution system, Plant asset management, Warehouse management system) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Industry Application

In the smart manufacturing market, Modeling, Sensing, Control, and Simulation technologies are driving innovation. IoT connections enable real-time data acquisition from various sectors, including the Consumer sector with smartphone users and the Construction sector. However, challenges such as Cyberattacks and Infrastructural limitations persist. To address these, Supply chain optimization, Machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being adopted by Large corporations and Small scale industries alike. The Aerospace and defense, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Electronics sectors are leveraging Automation, Digital transformation, and Predictive maintenance. Industrial 3D printing and advanced Communication protocols ensure Interoperability and IIoT integration. Cloud computing facilitates data accessibility and analysis, enhancing Productivity, Quality control, and Efficiency. Despite these advancements, addressing Cybersecurity concerns and ensuring IIoT and IoT interoperability remain critical.

Geography Overview

The smart manufacturing market in APAC is experiencing significant growth, driven by automation, digital transformation, and Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT and cloud computing. Sectors like automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and electronics are leading the charge in productivity, quality control, predictive maintenance, and industrial innovation. Key technologies include industrial 3D printing, communication protocols, interoperability, IIoT, and cloud computing. These advancements enable real-time data analysis, workforce optimization, and improved industrial sensors. The aerospace industry, information technology industry, and automobile industry are major adopters of smart manufacturing solutions, integrating software, hardware, and discrete control systems. Production labs leverage modeling, sensing, control, simulation, and efficiency to optimize supply chains and enhance overall efficiency. However, challenges such as cyberattacks and infrastructural limitations persist. Large corporations and small scale industries alike are investing in machine learning and IoT connections to stay competitive in the consumer sector, where smartphone users increasingly demand customized and efficient products. The construction sector is also embracing smart manufacturing, with a focus on optimizing supply chains and reducing waste. Despite these advancements, ongoing concerns include ensuring cybersecurity and addressing the complexities of integrating various hardware and software systems.

The IIoT and technological advancements have driven the adoption of smart manufacturing, characterized by automation, digital transformation, and remote control of machines in sectors like automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Smart devices, Wi-Fi technology, and cloud computing enable productivity, quality control, predictive maintenance, and industrial analytics. Key challenges include interoperability, cyberattacks, and infrastructural limitations. Smart manufacturing connects industries, from large corporations to small scale industries, utilizing hardware, software, and IoT connections, with a focus on efficiency and optimization.

Smart manufacturing enhances industrial productivity and efficiency through automation. However, this increased reliance on technology brings cybersecurity concerns, particularly in critical infrastructure sectors like oil and gas. Data breaches and alteration can disrupt operations and lead to unethical use or manipulation. Key industries facing risks include aerospace, IT, automobile, and construction. Cyberattacks can halt production, impact supply chains, and threaten large and small corporations. IoT connections, machine learning, and AI are also potential vulnerabilities. Infrastructural limitations and optimization efforts add complexity.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic industrial landscape, the Smart Manufacturing Market is experiencing significant growth. This market encompasses the integration of automation, digital transformation, and advanced technologies such as Industrial 3D printing, Predictive maintenance, and Industrial sensors in the Automotive sector, Aerospace industry, Pharmaceuticals sector, and Electronics sector. The implementation of these technologies leads to enhanced Productivity, Quality control, and improved Communication protocols and Interoperability through IIoT and Cloud computing. The workforce benefits from the software-driven solutions, enabling them to collaborate effectively and make data-driven decisions. The Smart Manufacturing Market is revolutionizing the Production Lab in the Automobile industry and the Information Technology industry, paving the way for a more efficient, connected, and innovative industrial future.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic and evolving landscape of modern manufacturing, Smart Manufacturing emerges as a pivotal trend. This innovative approach integrates digital technology, automation, and data-driven insights to optimize production processes. The Autonomous Material Handling and Transport System, Predictive Maintenance, and Artificial Intelligence are key components of Smart Manufacturing. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive analysis, and automated responses, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced downtime, and enhanced product quality. Furthermore, Cloud technology and IoT sensors play a crucial role in collecting and processing data, facilitating seamless communication and collaboration among various stakeholders. The sector's future lies in the convergence of these advanced technologies, creating a connected, intelligent, and adaptive manufacturing ecosystem.

