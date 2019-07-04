Smart Metering Markets in North America & Asia-Pacific, 2019-2024 (3rd Edition): Annual Demand for Electricity Meters in APAC is in the Range of 110-200 Million Units

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Metering in North America and Asia-Pacific - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Metering in North America & Asia-Pacific provides you with 210 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Key Highlights

Case studies of smart metering projects by the leading energy industry players in North America and Asia-Pacific .

and . In-depth market profiles of the US, Canada , China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia and New Zealand .

, , , , , and . 360-degree overview of next generation PLC, RF and cellular standards for smart grid communications.

Profiles of the key players in the smart metering industry in North America and Asia-Pacific .

and . New detailed forecasts for smart meters until 2024.

Analysis of the latest market and industry developments in each country.

North America was the first region in the world to move beyond traditional energy metering through the widespread introduction of AMR that started in the 1980s. Today, intelligent grids are becoming an integral part of the development of smart cities, and smart meters' ability to improve the reliability and resilience of energy supply constitutes an important driver of growth in the region.

A majority of the large investor-owned utilities in North America are now either fully deployed or in the implementation or planning phases of large-scale projects, and a second wave of deployments is soon to begin for the early adopters. The penetration of smart meters is currently about 60 percent and is expected to increase to 81 percent in 2024 primarily driven by large investor-owned utility projects in the US as the relatively mature market in Canada is expected to see moderate growth.



Asia-Pacific constitutes the world's largest and fastest growing meter market with an estimated installed base of over 1.3 billion electricity and gas metering devices. Annual demand for electricity meters in the region is in the range of 110-200 million units, with China accounting for around 70 percent of the volume. The Asia-Pacific is highly fragmented in terms of the progress of smart metering deployments, and the regional markets can be divided into three general groups. Two countries - China and New Zealand - have more or less completed their first wave deployments of smart electricity meters.

In China, second wave deployments are already underway and are soon to begin in New Zealand as well. South Korea and Japan are on the other hand in the midst of their nationwide deployments and are scheduled to be fully deployed by 2020 and 2024 respectively. The third group consists of markets finding themselves in the early phases of smart meter deployments - Australia and India. Although Australia was early to deploy smart meters in the state of Victoria, the market has since stayed dormant and just recently resumed deployments after having switched to a market-driven approach.

The Indian market has after a few years of pilot projects now begun large-scale deployments of smart metering, largely driven by ambitious governmental targets to reach nationwide coverage within the next few years. In total, the penetration of smart meters in the Asia-Pacific was 67 percent in 2018 and is expected to grow to 94 percent in 2024, primarily driven by the expected mass-deployments in India.



The markets in North America and Asia-Pacific are largely dominated by local or regional players and only a few companies such as Landis+Gyr and Itron have managed to establish a major presence in both regions. China and South Korea constitute two particularly isolated markets where a large number of domestic vendors serve the national utilities in their respective markets.

Similarly, the countries have also seen largely independent technology trajectories in the smart meter communications space, with RF mesh historically preferred in North America, Japan and Australia while national standard PLC technology dominates in China and South Korea, and cellular being the primary choice in New Zealand. Cellular is also expected to be the dominant communications technology in India's mass-deployments as well as in Australia's forthcoming market-driven deployments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Smart grids and intelligent meters

1.1 Introduction to smart grids

1.2 Smart metering

1.2.1 Smart metering applications

1.2.2 Smart metering infrastructure

1.2.3 Benefits of smart metering

1.3 Project strategies

1.3.1 System design and sourcing

1.3.2 Rollout and integration

1.3.3 Implementation and operation

1.3.4 Communicating with customers

1.4 Regulatory issues

1.4.1 Models for the introduction of smart meters

1.4.2 Standardisation

1.4.3 Individual rights issues



2 IoT networks and communications technologies

2.1 IoT network technologies

2.1.1 Network architectures

2.1.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands

2.2 PLC technology and standards

2.2.1 International standards organisations

2.2.2 G3-PLC

2.2.3 PRIME

2.2.4 Meters & More

2.2.5 Netricity

2.3 3 GPP cellular and LPWA technologies

2.3.1 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies and loT

2.3.2 The role of cellular networks in smart meter communications

2.3.3 NB-IoT and LTE-M networks in North America and the Asia-pacific

2.3.4 LoRa

2.3.5 Sigfox

2.4 RF technology and standards

2.4.1 IEEE 802.15.4

2.4.2 Wi-SUN

2.4.3 Proprietary IPv6 connectivity stack



3 Smart metering industry players

3.1 Meter vendors

3.1.1 Landis+Gyr

3.1.2 Itron

3.1.3 Honeywell

3.1.4 Aclara Technologies

3.1.5 Aichi Tokei Denki

3.1.6 Fuji Electric

3.1.7 Genus Power Infrastructures

3.1.8 GoldCard Smart Group

3.1.9 Hexing Electrical

3.1.10 HPL Electric & Power

3.1.11 Holley Technology

3.1.12 Iljin Electric

3.1.13 ITI Limited

3.1.14 Kaifa Technology

3.1.15 Larsen & Toubro

3.1.16 Linyang Energy

3.1.17 LSIS

3.1.18 Mitsubishi Electric

3.1.19 Networked Energy Services

3.1.20 NamJun

3.1.21 Omni System

3.1.22 Osaki Electric & EDMI

3.1.23 PSTEC

3.1.24 Sanxing Electric

3.1.25 Secure Meters

3.1.26 Sensus (Xylem)

3.1.27 Wasion

3.1.28 Toshiba Toko Meter Systems

3.1.29 ZenMeter (Enzen)

3.1.30 Second tier Chinese meter vendors

3.2 Communications solution providers

3.2.1 CyanConnode

3.2.2 Eaton

3.2.3 Fujitsu

3.2.4 Nighthawk

3.2.5 NURI Telecom

3.2.6 Tantalus Systems

3.2.7 Trilliant

3.2.8 Chinese and Korean PLC communications solution providers

3.3 Software solution providers

3.3.1 Fluentgrid

3.3.2 Harris Utilities

3.3.3 IPKeys Technologies

3.3.4 Oracle

3.3.5 OSIsoft

3.3.6 SAP

3.3.7 Siemens

3.4 System integrators and communications service providers



4 Market analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Market forecast

4.1.2 Technology trends

4.1.3 Industry analysis

4.2 Asia

4.2.1 Market forecast

4.2.2 Technology trends

4.2.3 Industry analysis

4.3 Australia and New Zealand

4.3.1 Market forecast

4.3.2 Technology trends

4.3.3 Industry analysis



5 North America

5.1 Regional summary

5.2 United States

5.2.1 Electricity and gas utilities

5.2.2 Smart grid funding and policies

5.2.3 Regional overview: Northeast

5.2.4 Regional overview: Midwest

5.2.5 Regional overview: South

5.2.6 Regional overview: West

5.3 Canada

5.3.1 Electricity and gas utilities

5.3.2 Ontario's smart meter rollout

5.3.3 Smart metering initiatives in other provinces



6 Asia-Pacific

6.1 Regional summary

6.2 China

6.2.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.2.2 Smart grid policies and initiatives

6.2.3 Smart meter rollouts

6.3 India

6.3.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.3.2 Smart grid policies and initiatives

6.3.3 Smart grid funding and deployments

6.3.4 Aggregated procurement of smart meters

6.4 Japan

6.4.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.4.2 Smart grid and metering initiatives

6.5 South Korea

6.5.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.5.2 Smart grid and metering initiatives

6.6 Australia

6.6.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

6.6.2 Early smart meter rollouts and demonstration projects

6.6.3 Market reforms and transition to market-driven rollouts

6.7 New Zealand

6.7.1 Electricity industry structure

6.7.2 Industry driven rollout of smart meters



7 Case studies

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Consolidated Edison

7.1.2 Entergy

7.1.3 Pacific Gas & Electric

7.1.4 Hydro-Qubec

7.1.5 BC Hydro

7.2 Asia

7.2.1 Energy Efficiency Services Limited

7.2.2 State Grid Corporation of China

7.2.3 Tokyo Electric Power Company

7.2.4 Korea Electric Power Corporation

7.3 Australia and New Zealand

7.3.1 intelliHUB

7.3.2 Jemena and UED

7.3.3 Vector



