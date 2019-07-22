Smart Pills Market, 2024 - Increased Need for Convenient, Minimally Invasive Devices and Accurate Therapeutic Treatment Strategies

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Pills Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A smart drug delivery pill is controlled by electronics and has great flexibility and precise control in delivery location, release rate, and dose. At the same time, it can monitor the local GI environment, report measurements in real time, and be commanded by an operator to perform an action on demand. This type of performance is impossible with conventional oral drug forms.



While there are myriad therapeutic implications, the system can also be viewed from the direction of a smart tool that can be employed to great advantage in drug development of more conventional oral drug products. A smart pill is a medical device with a small embedded electronic product such as a camera, sensors, or trackers. The increased need for convenient, minimally invasive devices and accurate therapeutic treatment strategies has led to an increased interest in research on smart pills.



Products include the Medtronic MiniMed, Insulet Omnipod, and Animas OneTouch Ping. These systems combine elements of a drug reservoir, insulin pump, blood glucose monitor, and handheld management device. Delivery of insulin is adapted to the patient's current blood glucose level and may be delivered on demand by the patient, for example at mealtime. Similar is the emerging area of wearable bolus injection devices.



Scope of the Report



As per the scope of the report, smart pills are ingestible medical devices consisting of elements, such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers that help in better diagnostics and monitoring. These unique devices can be easily swallowed and offer a non-invasive, thorough examination of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.



Key Market Trends



Capsule Endoscopy is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Smart Pills Market, Over the forecast period



The most common so far is targeting the small bowel, it is seen as a gold standard if GI bleeding is suspected. Also, Currently, most hepatologists perform either upper endoscopy or capsule endoscopy for detecting and assessing the severity of esophageal varices. Different capsules enlarge the variety of utilization and diagnostics.



Capsule Endoscopy has the largest share in the market as these smart pills are highly used to related disease to the GI Tract which includes Crohn's disease, obscure GI bleed, celiac disease, and small bowel tumors. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is also anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period.



North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Smart Pills Market



North America dominates the Smart Pills market, owing to factors such as technological advancements in the healthcare sector, an increase in the prevalence of colorectal cancer and regulatory approval of new products. All these factors are responsible to provide the growth opportunities for the players operating in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The market competition is set to intensify as several key players are focusing on the expansion of their Smart Pills portfolio through acquisition and collaboration with companies. The Smart Pills market is expected to open up several opportunities for new players as well as currently established market leaders.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Minimally-invasive Device

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Disorders

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Cost with Technological Advancements

4.3.2 Potential Health Risks

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application Area

5.1.1 Capsule Endoscopy

5.1.1.1 Small Bowel Video Capsule Endoscopy

5.1.1.2 Colon Capsule Endoscopy

5.1.2 Patient Monitoring

5.1.3 Drug Delivery

5.2 By Disease Indication

5.2.1 Occult GI Bleeding

5.2.2 Crohn's Disease

5.2.3 Small Bowel Tumors

5.2.4 Celiac Disease

5.2.5 Inherited Polyposis Syndromes

5.2.6 Neurological Disorders

5.2.7 Other Disease Indications

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Given Imaging Ltd

6.1.4 Microchips

6.1.5 Novartis AG

6.1.6 Olympus Medical Technology

6.1.7 Phillips

6.1.8 Pixie Scientific

6.1.9 Proteus Pharmaceuticals

6.1.10 Vitality



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



