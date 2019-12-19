Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Report 2019-2025 - Growth in the Adoption of Smart Plantation Management Systems in Emerging Regions Presents an Immense Opportunity

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Plantation Management Systems Market by Type (Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems, and Harvesting Systems), Crop (Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, and Cotton), Component (Hardware and Software), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart plantation management systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to reach USD 1,500.7 million by 2025, in terms of value.

In this report, the smart plantation management systems market has been studied on the basis of type, crop, component, and region.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increase in adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers, reduction in the wastage of resources and manpower, and growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with smart systems and initiatives taken by various governments to promote digital technology in agriculture.

However, high capital investment in the development of smart plantation management systems is expected to hinder the market growth.



The key players in this market include Robert Bosch (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Synelixis Solutions (Greece), DTN (US), AgroWebLab Co., Ltd (AWL) (China), Tevatronics (Israel), SemiosBio Technologies (Canada), WaterBit (US), Phytech (Israel), Rivulis (Israel), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Hidrosoph (Portugal), and AquaSpy (US).

Key Highlights



Increase in adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers and reduction in the wastage of resources and manpower.

The irrigation systems segment dominates the smart plantation management systems throughout the forecasted period.

The software segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Smart Plantation Management Systems Market

4.2 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia Pacific: Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Type and Key Country

4.4 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Type and Region

4.5 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Crop

4.6 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Component



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of Plantation Intelligence (Pi) and Data Mining By Farmers

5.2.1.2 Reduction in the Wastage of Resources and Manpower

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment in the Deployment of Smart Plantation Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the Adoption of Smart Plantation Management Systems in Emerging Regions

5.2.3.2 The Advent of Big Data in Agriculture Farms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Aggregation and Lack of Awareness Associated With Smart Plantation Management Systems

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Yc Shift for Deere & Company



6 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Irrigation Systems

6.2.1 Deployment of Irrigation Systems for A Wide Range of Plantation Crops Expected to Drive Their Demand

6.3 Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

6.3.1 Significant Usage of Plant Growth Monitoring Systems in Fruit Crops Expected to Drive Their Market Growth

6.4 Harvesting Systems

6.4.1 Increasing Farm Mechanization Driving the Market for Smart Harvesting Systems



7 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Crop

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coffee

7.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Coffee is Expected to Drive the Production of Coffee, in Turn, Driving the Demand for Smart Plantation Management Systems

7.3 Oilseeds

7.3.1 Large-Scale Irrigation Requirement of Oilseeds Plantation is Expected to Drive the Market for Smart Plantation Management Systems

7.4 Sugarcane

7.4.1 Difficulty in Accessing and Managing the Sugarcane Crop is Expected to Drive the Usage of Smart Plantation Management Systems

7.5 Cotton

7.5.1 Increasing Pressure to Adopt Better Practices in Cotton Farming Drives the Usage of Smart Plantation Management Systems

7.6 Fruits

7.6.1 Technological Development & Deployment for Fruits to Drive the Market Growth

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Increasing Pest Infestation and Diseases in Crops to Drive the Smart Plantation Management Systems Market



8 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Advancement in Software Systems Driving the Growth of Hardware Components

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Inclination Toward the Adoption of Efficient Agricultural Practices



9 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product/Technology Launches

10.4.2 Acquisitions

10.4.3 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

10.4.4 Investments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Robert Bosch

11.2 Deere & Company

11.3 Netafim

11.4 Synelixis Solutions

11.5 DTN

11.6 Agroweblab Co. Ltd.

11.7 Tevatronics

11.8 Semiosbio Technologies

11.9 Waterbit

11.10 Phytech

11.11 Rivulis

11.12 Jain Irrigation Systems

11.13 Hidrosoph

11.14 Aquaspy

11.15 AG Leader Technology

11.16 Teejet Technologies

11.17 Crop Metrics

11.18 Topcon Group

11.19 Raven Industries

11.20 Agjunction



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfzfyf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

