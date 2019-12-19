Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Report 2019-2025 - Growth in the Adoption of Smart Plantation Management Systems in Emerging Regions Presents an Immense Opportunity
Dec 19, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Plantation Management Systems Market by Type (Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems, and Harvesting Systems), Crop (Coffee, Oilseeds, Sugarcane, and Cotton), Component (Hardware and Software), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart plantation management systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to reach USD 1,500.7 million by 2025, in terms of value.
In this report, the smart plantation management systems market has been studied on the basis of type, crop, component, and region.
The growth of this market is attributed to the increase in adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers, reduction in the wastage of resources and manpower, and growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with smart systems and initiatives taken by various governments to promote digital technology in agriculture.
However, high capital investment in the development of smart plantation management systems is expected to hinder the market growth.
The key players in this market include Robert Bosch (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Synelixis Solutions (Greece), DTN (US), AgroWebLab Co., Ltd (AWL) (China), Tevatronics (Israel), SemiosBio Technologies (Canada), WaterBit (US), Phytech (Israel), Rivulis (Israel), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Hidrosoph (Portugal), and AquaSpy (US).
Key Highlights
- Increase in adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers and reduction in the wastage of resources and manpower.
- The irrigation systems segment dominates the smart plantation management systems throughout the forecasted period.
- The software segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
- The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Smart Plantation Management Systems Market
4.2 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 Asia Pacific: Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Type and Key Country
4.4 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Type and Region
4.5 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Crop
4.6 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Component
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of Plantation Intelligence (Pi) and Data Mining By Farmers
5.2.1.2 Reduction in the Wastage of Resources and Manpower
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment in the Deployment of Smart Plantation Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth in the Adoption of Smart Plantation Management Systems in Emerging Regions
5.2.3.2 The Advent of Big Data in Agriculture Farms
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Data Aggregation and Lack of Awareness Associated With Smart Plantation Management Systems
5.3 Value Chain
5.4 Yc Shift for Deere & Company
6 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Irrigation Systems
6.2.1 Deployment of Irrigation Systems for A Wide Range of Plantation Crops Expected to Drive Their Demand
6.3 Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
6.3.1 Significant Usage of Plant Growth Monitoring Systems in Fruit Crops Expected to Drive Their Market Growth
6.4 Harvesting Systems
6.4.1 Increasing Farm Mechanization Driving the Market for Smart Harvesting Systems
7 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Crop
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coffee
7.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Coffee is Expected to Drive the Production of Coffee, in Turn, Driving the Demand for Smart Plantation Management Systems
7.3 Oilseeds
7.3.1 Large-Scale Irrigation Requirement of Oilseeds Plantation is Expected to Drive the Market for Smart Plantation Management Systems
7.4 Sugarcane
7.4.1 Difficulty in Accessing and Managing the Sugarcane Crop is Expected to Drive the Usage of Smart Plantation Management Systems
7.5 Cotton
7.5.1 Increasing Pressure to Adopt Better Practices in Cotton Farming Drives the Usage of Smart Plantation Management Systems
7.6 Fruits
7.6.1 Technological Development & Deployment for Fruits to Drive the Market Growth
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Increasing Pest Infestation and Diseases in Crops to Drive the Smart Plantation Management Systems Market
8 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Advancement in Software Systems Driving the Growth of Hardware Components
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Inclination Toward the Adoption of Efficient Agricultural Practices
9 Smart Plantation Management Systems Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.2.1 Visionary Leaders
10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.2.3 Innovators
10.2.4 Emerging Companies
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 New Product/Technology Launches
10.4.2 Acquisitions
10.4.3 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships
10.4.4 Investments
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Robert Bosch
11.2 Deere & Company
11.3 Netafim
11.4 Synelixis Solutions
11.5 DTN
11.6 Agroweblab Co. Ltd.
11.7 Tevatronics
11.8 Semiosbio Technologies
11.9 Waterbit
11.10 Phytech
11.11 Rivulis
11.12 Jain Irrigation Systems
11.13 Hidrosoph
11.14 Aquaspy
11.15 AG Leader Technology
11.16 Teejet Technologies
11.17 Crop Metrics
11.18 Topcon Group
11.19 Raven Industries
11.20 Agjunction
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfzfyf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article