Smart Pole Market to record USD 13.83 Bn incremental growth; 18.57% YOY growth expected in 2022 -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Pole Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Pole Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the smart pole market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.83 billion. Also, the report expects the market to witness a YOY growth of 18.57% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 19.88% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including voice and data traffic growth, IP traffic and internet traffic growth, broadband speed requirements, revenue generated by vendors, and mobile and internet penetration rates among others. Our sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading a Free Sample Report .

Segmentation Analysis:

The global smart pole market is segmented by type (retrofit installations and new installations) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the retrofit installations segment. Retrofit installations involve the upgrade of existing conventional street light poles with smart poles. The retrofit installations segment dominates the global smart pole market as a large number of street light poles are being upgraded to smart poles across the world. The high contribution of street light poles to a city's energy consumption is also a crucial factor for the increasing upgrade of the existing conventional street light poles. Street light poles contribute 40% to 70% to the total energy consumption in cities globally. This is acting as an important factor for the growth of the retrofit installations segment of the global smart pole market.

By region, North America will have the largest market share. The growing need to increase urban efficiency through smart city applications is driving the adoption of smart poles in North America. In addition, the growing effort of the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to develop personal rapid transit in the urban environment will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The global smart pole market is driven by the multiple functionalities enabled by smart poles. Smart poles provide several benefits for city infrastructure when compared with conventional street lights. The LED lights in smart poles save around 40% of energy owing to the presence of features such as auto-dimming that adapts light illusion according to the surrounding light. Smart poles also help cities in monitoring the environment, increasing public and traffic safety, upgrading connectivity by providing Wi-Fi hotspots, and delivering location-based services such as smart parking and smart navigation. Also, smart poles can identify toxic chemicals, pollen counts, or air pollution levels with the help of sensors. Speakers installed in these poles can alert the public in case of high toxic content in the atmosphere. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of smart poles globally.

However, the high costs associated with smart poles will challenge market growth. The average cost of a smart pole is about USD 14,000, and the installation cost of a smart pole ranges between USD 500 and USD 1,000. This makes smart pole installation expensive for governments and municipalities. In addition, the repair cost is significantly higher for smart poles, as smart poles are complex in nature. The shortage of skilled technicians that repair smart poles is further increasing the repair costs. All these factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global smart pole market. Buy Report Now

Major Vendors in Smart Pole Market:

Acuity Brands Inc.

ELKO EP Holding SE

Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd.

Hubbell Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lumca Inc.

Mobile Pro Systems

MosChip Technologies Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

OMNIFLOW SA

Safepro AI video Research Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Technology Co. Ltd.

Signify NV

Sunna Design SA

TEKVIHAAN ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS

Telelink city Ltd.

The Jaquar Group

Valmont Industries Inc.

Wipro Lighting

Smart Pole Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 19.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ELKO EP Holding SE, Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumca Inc., Mobile Pro Systems, MosChip Technologies Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, OMNIFLOW SA, Safepro AI video Research Labs Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Sunna Design SA, TEKVIHAAN ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS, Telelink city Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Valmont Industries Inc., and Wipro Lighting Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

