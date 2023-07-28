Smart refrigerator market to grow by USD 3,513.88 million from 2022 to 2027|32% of market growth will originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart refrigerator market size is expected to grow by USD 3,513.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 15.1% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America will account for 32% of the market's overall growth. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a large urban population, the increasing number of nuclear families, the high spending power of consumers, rapid technological advances, and the integration of smart home appliances. Moreover, consumers in the region shift to intelligent home appliances to reduce power consumption and gain benefits. Additionally, the launch of new products with technological advances as well as regional expansion by established refrigerator manufacturers have created various opportunities for market growth. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the smart refrigerator market in North America during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Refrigerator Market 2023-2027

Smart Refrigerator Market: Increasing demand from developing countries to drive growth

The increasing demand from developing countries drives the growth of the smart refrigerator market.

drives the growth of the smart refrigerator market. Various consumer appliances, such as smart refrigerators, experience demand due to the rapid urbanization and the development of smart cities.

Furthermore, the rising household income and the rise in the demand for high-quality products and experiences fuel the demand for advanced household appliances.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the smart refrigerator market during the forecast period.

Smart Refrigerator Market: Rapid technological advancements to be a major trend

Rapid technological advancements are an emerging smart refrigerator market trend.

are an emerging smart refrigerator market trend. The growth of innovation and technological advances have resulted in changes in consumer preferences, which propels the demand for innovative products.

Furthermore, consumers are looking for eco-friendly appliances with a user-friendly interface that can perform tasks with minimum energy consumption, and thus, vendors work on technological innovations to sustain themselves in the competitive market environment.

Additionally, consumers increasingly spend on premium kitchen appliances, such as smart refrigerators, with their rising purchasing power, which encourages vendors to invest in advanced technologies and incorporate AI-operated voice control, touchscreen user interfaces, customizable freezing products, and digital connectivity.

Hence, technological advancements in smart refrigerators are expected to support the growth of the global smart refrigerator market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Smart Refrigerator Market Players:

The smart refrigerator market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smeg S.p.a., THOR Kitchen Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Smart Refrigerator Market: Segmentation Analysis

This smart refrigerator market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Consumer behavior can be attributed to this segment growth because most consumers prefer purchasing smart refrigerators at physical stores instead of online portals. Furthermore, retail stores provide consumers to physically verify a product before purchasing, which eliminates the need to pay shipping charges. Additionally, consumers can consult sales representatives for details about certain products. Hence, such factors boost the offline segment growth in the smart refrigerator market during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market size is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market segmentation by end-user (blood banks, healthcare sector, pharmaceutical sector, research laboratories, and others), product (blood bank freezers and plasma freezers, lab refrigerators and freezers, ultra-low temperature freezers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The presence of value-added software and hardware products is notably driving the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth.

The walk-in refrigerator market size is expected to increase by USD 5.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the walk-in refrigerator market segmentation by application (indoor and outdoor) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The availability of new walk-in refrigerators with better refrigerants is one of the major drivers impeding the walk-in refrigerator market growth.

Smart Refrigerator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,513.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smeg S.p.a., THOR Kitchen Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

