Smart Retail Global Market to Reach $130.3 Billion by 2030: Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Retail estimated at US$26.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$130.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$72.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 24.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR
The Smart Retail market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 22.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- PAX Global Technology Limited
- PTC, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Smart Retail
- Smart Retail: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Smart Payment Technologies Bode Significant Potential for Smart Retail Model
- AI-Enabled Intelligent Systems Make Their Way Into Smart Retail Domain
- Smart Labels Gain Traction in the Retail Sector
- Visual Marketing: A Viable Tool for Smart Retailing
- Robotics & Analytics Seek Role in Smart Retail Ecosystem
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
- World Smart Retail Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Smart Retail Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: USA, China, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Rest of World
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Leading Players in the Smart Retail Market
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
- Smart Retail - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of New Consumer and Changing Face of Retail Industry Create Fertile Environment for Smart Retail Technologies
- A Note of New Smart Technologies & Concepts Proliferating the Retail Environment
- Increasing Adoption of Smartphones Instigates Robust Momentum
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Current Scenario in mCommerce Vertical Strongly Favors Smart Retail Model
- Global Retail MCommerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Rising Trend of Improving Customer Retail Experience Broadens Addressable Market for Smart Retail Solutions
- Widening Scope & Span of IoT in Retail Sphere Bolsters Market Prospects
- Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities
- Rise of Connected Retail Creates Conducive Scenario
- Growing Relevancy of Omni-Channel Commerce Augurs Well
- World Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market (in US$ Million) for Years 2018 through 2025
- Lenience Towards Blockchain for Retail Enthuses Smart Retail Market
- Improvements in Location & Voice Technologies Augur Well
- Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Robust Growth
- STable Economy
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
- Urban Sprawl
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends
- Cyber Security, Data Transparency & Privacy: Key Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Share this article