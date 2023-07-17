Smart Retail Global Market to Reach $130.3 Billion by 2030: Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Smart Retail estimated at US$26.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$130.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$72.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 24.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR



The Smart Retail market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 22.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

PAX Global Technology Limited

PTC, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Smart Retail

Smart Retail: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Smart Payment Technologies Bode Significant Potential for Smart Retail Model

AI-Enabled Intelligent Systems Make Their Way Into Smart Retail Domain

Smart Labels Gain Traction in the Retail Sector

Visual Marketing: A Viable Tool for Smart Retailing

Robotics & Analytics Seek Role in Smart Retail Ecosystem

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Smart Retail Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Smart Retail Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: USA , China , Canada , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Japan , and Rest of World

, , , , , , and Rest of World COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Smart Retail Market

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Smart Retail - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of New Consumer and Changing Face of Retail Industry Create Fertile Environment for Smart Retail Technologies

A Note of New Smart Technologies & Concepts Proliferating the Retail Environment

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones Instigates Robust Momentum

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Current Scenario in mCommerce Vertical Strongly Favors Smart Retail Model

Global Retail MCommerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Trend of Improving Customer Retail Experience Broadens Addressable Market for Smart Retail Solutions

Widening Scope & Span of IoT in Retail Sphere Bolsters Market Prospects

Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

Rise of Connected Retail Creates Conducive Scenario

Growing Relevancy of Omni-Channel Commerce Augurs Well

World Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market (in US$ Million) for Years 2018 through 2025

Lenience Towards Blockchain for Retail Enthuses Smart Retail Market

Improvements in Location & Voice Technologies Augur Well

Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Robust Growth

STable Economy

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends

Cyber Security, Data Transparency & Privacy: Key Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/get0mt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets