Smart Scan Medical Imaging Opens its 3rd Clinic in Middleton, WI

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business at 8307 Murphy Dr, Middleton. Smart Scan offers state-of-the-art MR Imaging at their independent clinics at prices that are hundreds or even thousands less than area hospitals.

Smart Scan's business is offering patients, referring physicians, and employers the highest quality and the best service at low, flat rates. Smart Scan charges just $650 for most common MRIs, and just $850 for complex scans that use contrast media and longer scan times. That's hundreds less than local hospitals charge for common MRIs and thousands less for complex exams. Patients in Eau Claire and Wausau have reported savings of well over $5000 on a single MRI.

"Patients at Smart Scan "Give up Nothing but Higher Costs," because Smart Scan offers hospital-quality scans, expert and timely results, an exceptional patient experience, and fair, transparent prices to everyone." Says Jane Sanford Director of Marketing and Operations. We offer the same great prices to everyone, patients with insurance and those that are paying out of pocket.

Dr Jeffrey Rosengarten is the President and Co-Founder of Smart Scan Medical Imaging (SSMI). "I went to medical school at UW and am very excited about bringing the highest quality and fair prices to Madison. Making healthcare more affordable is our mission, but making certain that patients have the best possible experience with their MRI is our passion."

SSMI offers a wide range of outpatient MRIs that meet the needs of working-age adults. By focusing our technology and staffing around common exams SSMI is able to charge flat rates that are hundreds or even thousands less than local hospitals. SSMI works with most insurance networks and many local employers as a preferred provider.

Dr. Rosengarten talks about the quality at SSMI. "We've brought in state-of-the-art, brand new GE MRI machines, hired the most experienced local MR staff, and provide interpretations to your doctor in just a few hours." Our Radiologists read for some of the most prestigious practices in the Midwest, and now we're here for you."

Smart Scan offers same or next-day appointments and delivers images and reports to your doctor in just a couple of hours. "Patients get results from Smart Scan in less time than it takes to get a call back from the scheduling department at many hospitals, that and the professional and highly personal care we offer every patient is why we've earned a 5-star rating on Google. Our price is why patients are interested, but the experience is why they recommend us to friends and family," said Jane Sanford.

Smart Scan Medical Imaging is located in Middleton at 8307 Murphy Dr, is currently open Monday-Friday from 7-4:30 and has weekend and evening appointments available upon request.

SOURCE Smart Scan Medical Imaging