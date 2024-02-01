Smart Space Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Expanding Smart Space Market with a Focus on North America and Asia-Pacific High Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Feb, 2024, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Space Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful report examines the rapidly evolving smart space market. This comprehensive study presents an in-depth analysis, forecasting the market to surge from its US$738.553 billion valuation in 2022 to an impressive US$2,077.069 billion by 2028, recording a robust CAGR of 18.81% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Regional Growth

The report identifies numerous growth factors propelling the global market, including the widespread adoption of digital transformation and automation within industrial and urban spaces. North America is singled out as a significant player, where the convergence of substantial government investments, high IoT adoption rates, and a robust technological infrastructure is fostering growth. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to enjoy a substantial share, with strong market advancement driven by smart city initiatives in countries such as China and India.

Emerging Trends and Key Market Segments

In addition to regional market dynamics, the research delves into critical trends shaping the market landscape, like advancements in smart home technologies and the rising demand for green building projects.

The integration of diverse components, including hardware, software, and services across various applications such as energy, security, and emergency management, is extensively covered.

  • By Component: The study segments the market into hardware, software, and services, detailing how each contributes to the smart space ecosystem.
  • By Application: It further categorizes the market based on application areas, emphasizing energy management and optimization, emergency management, security management, and other emerging sectors.
  • By End-User: The analysis differentiates between commercial and residential end-users to provide granular insights into market consumption patterns.
  • By Geography: A geographic breakdown showcases the impact across various regions, including detailed sub-segments for North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The research also highlights pivotal technological advancements, such as the transition towards 5G technology, which is expected to unlock new horizons for connectivity within smart spaces. These technologies are set to augment the market, enhancing the functionality of sophisticated IoT systems and digital twin technologies for optimizing building efficiency and occupant wellness.

Additionally, the report points out other market developments, such as strategic partnerships and innovative solutions launched by key players. This richly detailed research publication is a vital resource for stakeholders looking to navigate the complexities of the smart space market and harness its growth potential over the coming years.

The analysis provides stakeholders with critical insights necessary for informed decision-making in this dynamic industry landscape.

Report Segmentation:

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

By Application

  • Energy Management and Optimization
  • Emergency Management
  • Security Management
  • Others

By End-User

  • Commercial
  • Residential

Companies Profiled

  • Cisco
  • SmartSpace Software Plc
  • Cognizant
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Infosys
  • IDeaS
  • Symbyont
  • Spacewell
  • Oracle
  • Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygr0au

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Structural Heart Devices Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Implications for Global Healthcare and Patient Outcomes

Global Structural Heart Devices Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Implications for Global Healthcare and Patient Outcomes

The "Global Structural Heart Devices Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Driven by...
Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Forecast to 2030

Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Forecast to 2030

The "Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market by Product, Application and End Users, Regional Outlook - Forecast up to 2030"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.