SMART Technologies and Logitech Announce Availability of TAA-Compliant, High Secure Interactive Video Collaboration Solution

SMART and Logitech develop secure, TAA-compliant solution built upon the SMART M Pro Series and Logitech Rally Bar series to enhance meeting, training, and collaboration for hybrid workspaces

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SMART Technologies - the leading innovator in interactive technology - proudly announces the availability of its new TAA-compliant M Pro Series interactive displays. These state-of-the-art panels were developed to meet stringent TAA requirements, for use in U.S. federal, state, and local government as well as corporate workplaces.

Interactive display technology has become increasingly sought after in recent years, but exceptionally hard to source in accordance with TAA compliance. To be TAA eligible, a product must be manufactured or substantially transformed in a "designated country," ensuring that the U.S. government procures goods from reliable and compliant sources for national security needs. Such products reduce the risk of supply chain vulnerabilities and security risks.

For federal agencies and organizations these considerations are critical. In a recent webinar, a federal agency IT Project Manager commented that "We have been SMART customers since 2013. The new TAA-compliant M Pro is a necessary addition, ensuring our programs remain collaborative and secure."

SMART and Logitech Collaborative Solutions

SMART isn't the only technology leader investing heavily in TAA solutions. Logitech, the leading designer of software-enabled hardware products, has developed a trusted portfolio of TAA/NDAA-compliant solutions that seamlessly integrate with SMART interactive displays delivering simple, scalable, and secure all-in-one meeting solutions.

"As more government agencies transition to flexible and hybrid work practices, TAA/NDAA-compliant solutions are critical," says Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Video Collaboration Alliances. "Logitech, in partnership with SMART, delivers complete solutions for rooms of all sizes, empowering more engaging and effective workforce collaboration experiences, while fulfilling the security and compliance requirements of our government customers."

Key SMART and Logitech Features

The M Pro TAA is crafted to simplify decision-making, deliver substantial returns on investment, and instill confidence in the security of the technology. The High Secure version includes advanced security features to guarantee the highest level of information privacy. It stands out as the sole TAA-compliant interactive display that provides embedded computing while also blocking data transfers through USB ports.

Key features of the M Pro TAA include:

TAA Compliance : Ensures the panel meets all requirements for government procurement, providing a reliable solution for federal, state, and local government agencies. It's made in North America and available for purchase through major government contracts.

: Ensures the panel meets all requirements for government procurement, providing a reliable solution for federal, state, and local government agencies. It's made in and available for purchase through major government contracts. Enhanced Security: The High Secure version incorporates advanced security features and removal of the integrated mic array for enhanced privacy.

The High Secure version incorporates advanced security features and removal of the integrated mic array for enhanced privacy. High Resolution Display : Offers a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD display, delivering exceptional image quality and vibrant colors for an immersive visual experience.

: Offers a crystal-clear Ultra HD display, delivering exceptional image quality and vibrant colors for an immersive visual experience. Advanced Touch Technology: SMART's proprietary touch technology enables precise and responsive touch interactions and gestures, making it perfect for collaborative workspaces and training rooms.

SMART's proprietary touch technology enables precise and responsive touch interactions and gestures, making it perfect for collaborative workspaces and training rooms. User-Friendly Interface: Designed with an intuitive interface that simplifies operation, it is accessible for users of all technical levels.

Recommended Logitech pairings include:

SMART M Pro TAA Series with Logitech MeetUp-TAA, Logitech Rally Bar Mini-TAA, Logitech Rally Bar-TAA, or the Logitech Rally Bar + Sight Room Kit-TAA.SMART M Pro High Secure TAA + Logitech Rally Bar No-Radio-TAA or the Logitech Rally Bar No-Radio Room Kit-TAA.

The M Pro TAA and M Pro High Secure panels are available to order now. To learn more about this joint solution visit https://go.smarttech.com/mpro-fall .

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users the world over since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com .

