SMART Technologies Debuts All-New TAA Compliant, High-Secure Interactive Display at InfoComm 2024

CALGARY, AB, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies, leading innovator in interactive technology, proudly announces the launch of the new, TAA-compliant M Pro Series interactive display. This state-of-the-art panel is designed to meet the stringent requirements of the TAA and offers a High Secure version that makes it ideal for use in US federal, state and local government, and corporate offices. This panel joins SMART's lineup of easy-to-use and deploy interactive displays that support collaboration and connectivity in today's modern, hybrid workplaces.

With the complexity of challenges facing IT and AV buyers, the M Pro Series is designed to help make decisions simple, deliver a great ROI, and ensure buyers feel totally confident in their high-secure environment's technology. The High Secure version incorporates key security features ensuring maximum information privacy; it's the only TAA-compliant interactive display that offers the benefits of embedded computing while also preventing data transfer via USB ports. Along with leading security features, all M Pro Series displays are designed to make training dynamic and meetings engaging with SMART exclusive inking, and helps teams visualize complex mapping, all while maintaining SMART's robust quality standards.

Key features of the M Pro include:

TAA Compliance: Ensures the panel meets all necessary requirements for government procurement, providing a reliable solution for federal, state, and local government agencies. It's made in North America and available for purchase through major government contracts.





High-Resolution Display: Offers a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD display, delivering exceptional image quality and vibrant colors for an immersive visual experience.





Advanced Touch Technology: Features SMART's proprietary touch technology, enabling precise and responsive touch interactions and gestures, making it perfect for collaborative workspaces and training rooms.





User-Friendly Interface: Designed with an intuitive interface that simplifies operation, it is accessible for users of all technical levels.





Enhanced Security: The High Secure version incorporates advanced security features and removal of the integrated mic-array for enhanced privacy.

"Federal government IT/AV buyers are often caught in a frustrating balancing act," notes Nicholas Svensson, SMART Technologies CEO. "They grapple with the anxiety of meeting strict compliance and security standards, the pressure of tight budgets, and the complexity of integrating new technologies. It's a constant struggle to find reliable, scalable, and future-proof solutions. The SMART Board M Pro Series isn't just another piece of technology; it's designed to meet these needs and evolve with the organizations and people working with them."

The M Pro interactive display is designed to support the specific needs of governments, agencies and organizations, providing a dynamic platform for interactive meetings, presentations, and training sessions. Its introduction underscores SMART Technologies' commitment to delivering top-tier, compliant, secure solutions that meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

The M Pro Series will be on display at the SMART stand at InfoComm 2024, along with SMART's full lineup of innovative interactive displays designed to support collaboration in business settings, including industries where visual collaboration is a necessity such as architecture, engineering, construction, and design firms. SMART's newest displays include the GX Series, MX Pro Series, and the QX Pro, and can all be found at the SMART stand at InfoComm (stand C8963) in the Central Hall.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users the world over since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com.

