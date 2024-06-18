SMART Technologies Wins Best of Show at InfoComm 2024 for its SMART Board QX Pro and SMART Board RX Series Interactive Displays.

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies , a leading innovator in interactive technology, is pleased to announce the SMART Board QX Pro and SMART Board RX Series interactive displays have won this year's Best of Show awards at InfoComm 2024.

"We are honored to be an InfoComm 2024 Best of Show award winner," said SMART Technologies CEO Nicholas Svensson. "Our teams put a lot of work and energy into creating best-in-class products, so being recognized in this way is fantastic. We aim to set a new standard for collaboration and engagement in boardrooms and classrooms everywhere."

The Best of Show award recognizes the very best pro AV products on display at InfoComm 2024, with hundreds of solutions considered. All entries were reviewed by a panel of industry experts, speakers and editors at the LVCC. Factors taken into account include how diverse and comprehensive the product's features are; how easy it is to use, and how it integrates with other solutions and tools; and how innovative and unique it is within the market.

"The InfoComm awards are one of our largest throughout the year where we see some of the most innovative Pro AV products and solutions on the market - and this year did not disappoint." said the Best of Show awards editorial team. "We exceeded our estimates for entries, and the decisions by our awards team to select winners were made harder than ever. That being said, those who have been selected should be extremely proud as they had that something extra that impressed our judges - well done to you all."

Key features of the winning products include:

SMART Board QX Pro is designed for business settings and has everything users need to deliver a seamless interactive and collaborative meeting experience. It's the all-in-one performance display for the modern hybrid workplace. A powerfully simple user experience, the QX Pro includes exclusive-to-SMART technology that allows multiple users to freely write, erase and gesture at the same time across platforms and applications.

is designed for business settings and has everything users need to deliver a seamless interactive and collaborative meeting experience. It's the all-in-one performance display for the modern hybrid workplace. A powerfully simple user experience, the QX Pro includes exclusive-to-SMART technology that allows multiple users to freely write, erase and gesture at the same time across platforms and applications. SMART Board RX Series is built specifically to meet the challenges of classrooms with high interactivity needs classrooms, including early learning and students with accessibility needs. With its market-leading ease of use, it is the only interactive display that offers user-programmable tools like cubes and stamps that can be used on the screen to help teachers support inclusive classrooms. With the RX series, students can walk up to the display and engage with content and each other. They can write, touch, and erase at the same time for a collaborative and engaging experience.

To learn more about SMART 's lineup of innovative panels, visit https://www.smarttech.com .

