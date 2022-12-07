ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska is a HOT destination this year — and Alaska TourSaver is the COOL way to save money on air, land, and sea.

Travelers are looking north to the 49th state for their vacation plans this year. That's because Alaska has more of the glaciers, wildlife, wide-open spaces they are looking for… and of course the "Midnight Sun".

TourSaver Alaska 2023 App Alaska TourSaver 2023 Print Edition

Smart travelers snap up the state's best source of real travel savings: the Alaska TourSaver. It's the only travel book offering discounted or two-for-one deals on air, land, and sea.

With more than 90 offers all around the state, travelers with the Alaska TourSaver book (or new smartphone app) can save hundreds of dollars on their trip.

The 2023 edition features new offers and extra savings on Alaska's top attractions, including:

- Alaska Airlines: 25 percent off (up to four travelers)

- Alaska Railroad: 2-for-1 (Anchorage)

- Major Marine Tours: $40 discount (Seward)

- Alaska SeaLife Center: 2-for-1 (Seward)

- K2 Aviation in Talkeetna: $63 discount

- Kennicott Glacier Lodge: $100 discount (Wrangell-St. Elias Nat'l Park)

- RW's fishing on the Kenai River: 2-for-1

- Misty Fjords flightseeing in Ketchikan: $50 discount

- Whale watching in Juneau: 2-for-1

- Riverboat Discovery in Fairbanks: 2-for-1

…and many more

With the Alaska TourSaver smartphone app, you can purchase coupons for the whole state ($89.99)—or just for the area you'll be visiting (Inside Passage ($49.99), or Southcentral/Interior ($69.99).

To get instant savings using the Alaska TourSaver app, download the free app from Apple's App Store. Then, purchase the bundle that works best for you. The Android version of the app will be available in mid-December.

Travelers still can tap in to all the offers with the "legacy" printed booklet for $99.95. There's just a limited number of printed books.

Make your plans early, since summer will be here in a flash. With the Alaska TourSaver in hand, you can see more, do more, and spend less. Keep some more of that gold in your pocket!

Media Contact:

Scott McMurren

907-727-1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Alaska TourSaver