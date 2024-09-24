Smart Turf Unveils Industry-Leading Nylon Landscape Turf with Advanced Heat Resistance and Microban® Technology

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Turf, a leading manufacturer of high-performance artificial grass, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary Nylon Landscape Turf, setting a new benchmark for durability, safety, and heat resistance in the landscaping industry. The new nylon product is specifically designed to withstand extreme heat, sustaining temperatures of over 400°F without compromising its integrity.

With an 8-year warranty, this made-in-the-USA turf stands out from traditional polyethylene turf, especially in high-temperature environments. The turf's heat-resistant properties are perfect for consumers and contractors seeking a product that won't melt or warp under high temperatures like reflective high-e windows.

Smart Turf's new nylon landscape turf also features built-in Microban® antimicrobial technology, an industry first. This proprietary technology inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew, and reduces odors by 99%. Smart Turf's new nylon landscape artificial grass is the most hospitable nylon landscape grass available.

"Our Nylon Landscape Turf is a game-changer for homeowners and contractors alike. Not only does it boast superior heat resistance, but it also offers unmatched durability," said Duane Jensen, President of Smart Turf. "We're proud to offer a product that doesn't just look great but performs exceptionally well in the most demanding conditions."

The Smart Flow backing system also enhances this product's drainage capabilities, allowing for efficient water flow at a rate of 900 inches per hour. This means fewer water puddles, less standing water, and reduced maintenance, all of which are ideal for high-traffic landscapes and areas prone to heavy rainfall.

Key benefits of Smart Turf's Nylon Landscape Turf include:

Sustains Over 400°F: Superior heat resistance for areas exposed to intense sun or near high-heat sources.

Microban® Technology: Offers product lifetime protection from bacteria, mold, and mildew for a cleaner surface.

Made in the USA : Manufactured domestically by Smart Turf to ensure the highest quality standards.

: Manufactured domestically by Smart Turf to ensure the highest quality standards. Smart Flow Drainage: Top-grade drainage system ensuring faster and more efficient water flow.

Smart Turf's Nylon Landscape Turf is ideal for both residential and commercial applications, including backyards, rooftop terraces, and urban green spaces. Contractors and landscape designers can now offer a premium artificial grass solution that is not only visually stunning but also built to last, even under the most extreme conditions.

For more information about Smart Turf's Nylon Landscape Turf and to explore the product line, visit https://smartturf.com/nylon/.

About Smart Turf

Smart Turf is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in high-quality artificial grass products for landscaping, pets, sports, and recreational use. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Smart Turf is known for its advanced products, including Microban®-infused turf, and remains committed to delivering superior artificial grass solutions.

