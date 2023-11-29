Smart Turf's Artificial Grass Products Successfully Verified as PFAS-free

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Turf, a leading manufacturer of artificial grass solutions, is pleased to announce the successful verification of its entire range of artificial grass products is PFAS-free. This significant verification underscores the company's unwavering commitment to providing safe and sustainable synthetic turf options for consumers. With growing concerns about the health and environmental impacts of PFAS and it's link to artificial grass, Smart Turf's dedication to offering a PFAS-free solution is an important statement in the industry.

According to Duane Jensen, President of Smart Turf, "At Smart Turf, we are dedicated to creating a safe environment for our customers. Our recent independent testing confirmed that our entire range of artificial grass products is completely PFAS-free. We are proud to manufacture the best grass in the industry and are dedicated to providing a safer alternative for families and communities."

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," has garnered attention due to its association with adverse health effects, including certain types of cancer. Smart Turf's commitment to using safe raw materials, equivalent to those found in common products like food packaging and water bottles, ensures the absence of PFAS in its artificial grass products.

Manufactured entirely in Chatsworth, Georgia, Smart Turf's production process, from yarn extrusion to tufting and final coating, is closely monitored to maintain unparalleled quality and safety. Duane Jensen emphasizes, "When we say 'Made in the USA,' we mean that every aspect of Smart Turf's production is carefully overseen, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for our customers."

This PFAS-free verification reinforces Smart Turf's mission to provide customers with a reliable and eco-friendly artificial grass solution, offering a safe space where memories can be made without compromising on health and well-being. As a 50-year-old company, Smart Turf continues to set the bar for the industry, prioritizing the safety and satisfaction of its customers while contributing to a healthier and more sustainable environment.

For more information about Smart Turf and its range of PFAS-free artificial grass products, please visit https://bit.ly/PFASfreeBlog.

About Smart Turf:

Smart Turf is a leading manufacturer of artificial grass products for residential and commercial landscaping. Smart Turf is a division of Catalina Home, founded in 1975. Smart Turf manufactures all our products in our state-of-the-art factory located in Chatsworth, GA. We pride ourselves in supporting the US economy and future generations with jobs and economic growth and stand by our product with an industry leading 15/50 manufacturer warranty. Smart Turf is the exclusive artificial grass manufacturing partner of Microban© International and the only landscape turf to integrate Microban© antimicrobial technology into our artificial grass products.

