Smart TV Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.81% from 2022 to 2027|APAC is estimated to contribute 46% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart tv market is set to grow by USD 69.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing prominence of online sales is a key factor driving market growth. The consumer shift toward online purchase platforms is increasing the sales of smart tv. Furthermore, many manufacturing vendors, such as LG, Apple, and Samsung are offering a wide range of smart TV models through their company websites. The price discounts offered by manufacturers and third-party retailers are encouraging customers to do online shopping. The advantages of online purchasing are quick shipping services, easy comparison of product features, and large online product diversity are also key factors for the growth of the smart tv market. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the development of the market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart TV Market

The smart tv market covers the following areas:

Smart TV Market Sizing

Smart TV Market Forecast

Smart TV Market Analysis

Smart TV Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Rising demand for smart TV in emerging countries is a major trend shaping the market. The rising popularity of smart tv in emerging countries in the APAC region, such as India and the Philippines, along with other Southeast APAC countries, such as Hong Kong and Thailand. The key factors driving the growth in these countries are High internet penetration and a steady rise in per capita income. For example, in December 2021, Xiaomi, under its brand Redmi, launched the smart TV model Redmi TV X 75-inch in China. Hence, these factors in emerging countries are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The threat from substitute products is the major challenge restricting market growth. The key challenge for the market is alternate viewing devices, such as smartphones. Many OTT content providers and VOD services offer a range of streaming content compatible with mobile screens due to the high penetration of internet-enabled smartphones. Furthermore, applications that are designed for smart TV often lack the interface design and performance of their smartphone counterparts. The lower prices of set-top boxes and streaming media sticks are also a major challenge for smart tv vendors. Hence, the growing threat of substitute products is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Smart TV Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The smart tv market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, and above 65 inches), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumer electronics stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and specialty retail stores that sell smart TV are included in the offline segment. Vendors in the market are also offering their products through various offline retail supermarkets, such as SPAR International, Walmart, Target Brands, Inc., and ALDI. Offline stores are attracting consumers due to experience-based purchase offerings. In addition, various international vendors have an extensive global presence through a wide distributor network. The customers rely on in-store performance and store expert demos before taking any purchase-related decisions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

BBK Electronics Corp Ltd

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

MIRC Electronics Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Roku Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Skyworth Group Ltd

Sony Group Corp.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd

TOSHIBA CORP

Videocon Industries Ltd.

VIZIO Holding Corp

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Xiaomi Inc.

Vendor Offering

Apple Inc. - The company offers smart TV called Apple TV 4K with Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade together with all streaming apps in HD picture and audio quality.

The company offers smart TV called Apple TV with Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade together with all streaming apps in HD picture and audio quality. LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers smart TV such as AI smart HD TV, smart HD TV, AI smart full HD TV, and smart FHD TV.

The company offers smart TV such as AI smart HD TV, smart HD TV, AI smart full HD TV, and smart FHD TV. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart TV such as QLED 4K screen, Crystal 4K pro, Neo QLED screen 8K screen, and FDH smart TVs.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart TV sticks market size is estimated to grow by USD 612.44 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (non-4k and 4k and above), Distribution Channel (hypermarket and supermarket, online, convenience stores, and specialty store), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased demand for 4G and 5G connections is a key factor driving the growth of the smart TV sticks market.

The 4K TV market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 183.45 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (52-65 inches type, below 52 inches type, and above 65 inches type), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising popularity of large-display televisions is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Smart TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 69.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

