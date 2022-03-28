Smart TV Sticks Market Size to Grow by USD 555.88 million | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Smart TV Sticks Market size is expected to increase by USD 555.88 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.6%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The smart TV sticks market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart TV sticks through its subsidiary, Google LLC.

Regional Market Outlook

The smart TV sticks market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market in the region. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The strong presence and penetration of the top vendors will facilitate the smart TV sticks market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Smart TV Sticks Market Driver:

Growing penetration of the internet:

In 2020, there were over 749 million internet users across India. This figure is projected to grow to over 1.5 billion users by 2040. Thus, the growth of internet penetration is increasing the consumption of digital content. This, in turn, can increase the growth of the global smart TV stick market during the forecast period.

Smart TV Sticks Market Trend:

Increasing penetration of smart TV:

The penetration of smart TVs is increasing due to the rising number of technological advances. The growing adoption of smart technologies across the world is expected to fuel the demand for smart TVs during the forecast period. Features such as cameras and gaming offered by smart TVs are attracting consumers to opt for these electronics.

Smart TV Sticks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 555.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd. , Advanced Level Technologies Co. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Education Electronics Co. Ltd. , Bharti Airtel Ltd., CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Geniatech Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Roku Inc., Shenzhen Dadocer Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jieke Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Sky Group Ltd., Topleo Technology Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-4K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-4K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-4K - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-4K - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-4K - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 4K and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 32: Chart on 4K and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on 4K and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on 4K and above - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and above - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on 4K and above - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 92: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 102: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 110: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Roku Inc.

Exhibit 115: Roku Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Roku Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Roku Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Roku Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Sky Group Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Sky Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sky Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Sky Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Xiaomi Corp.

Exhibit 125: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Xiaomi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

