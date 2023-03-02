Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.55%

Mar 02, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Metering Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Water Metering Market is projected to reach USD 20,143.93 million by 2030 from USD 7,818.61 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.55% during the forecast period.
Company Usability Profiles:
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Arad Group
- B Meters S.r.l.
- Badger Meter, Inc.
- Datamatics Global Services Ltd
- Electronet Equipments Private Limited
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Itron Inc.
- Kamstrup
- Landis+Gyr AG
- Neptune Technology Group
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Telbit (Pty) Ltd
- Xylem Inc.
- Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Smart Water Metering Market size was estimated at USD 2,524.90 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,759.95 million in 2023, at a CAGR 12.26% to reach USD 6,369.63 million by 2030.
- The Asia-Pacific Smart Water Metering Market size was estimated at USD 2,513.73 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,804.25 million in 2023, at a CAGR 12.83% to reach USD 6,605.07 million by 2030.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Water Metering Market size was estimated at USD 2,779.97 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 3,072.23 million in 2023, at a CAGR 12.57% to reach USD 7,169.22 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on the Global Smart Water Metering Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.
This research report categorizes the Global Smart Water Metering Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Technology:
- AMI
- AMR
Meter Type:
- Electromagnetic Meter
- Mechanical Meter
- Ultrasonic Meter
Component:
- Billing & Customer Engagement
- Communication Networks
- Implementation Services
- Sensors & Controls
- Smart Meters
- Software Solutions
Application:
- Commercial
- Residential
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
