SmartAC Expands Leadership Team: New Hires to Accelerate Growth and National Expansion

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAC, the premier B2B SaaS platform providing smart monitoring, analytics, and an end-to-end customer engagement for HVAC service providers to accelerate sustainable, long-term growth, today announced two key leadership hires to accelerate the company's next stage of growth in serving over 100,000 connected homes nationwide.

Industry veteran Sean Sullivan has joined as Head of Sales, alongside Kelcey Brueggeman as Senior Strategic Account Manager & Customer Training Lead—both bringing extensive experience in contractor success, channel partnerships, and connected-home technology.

Sullivan joins SmartAC after a decade of progressive leadership at Owens Corning, most recently as Business Leader, AirCare™ North America. There, he built and scaled the company's HVAC contractor program, managing a multi-regional team across the U.S. and Canada and accelerating commercial traction with service providers nationwide. In addition, he oversaw direct B2B sales for Owens Corning's flex duct portfolio, driving growth and strengthening distribution partnerships. Earlier in his tenure, Sullivan led regional sales for the Composites division across North America and previously helped scale Chapman's Brewing Company through its early expansion. He brings deep channel development experience and a proven track record of equipping contractors with high-value, performance-driven solutions.

"SmartAC has built a strong foundation for rapid growth," said Andy Fuselier, COO of SmartAC. "Sean's experience leading large-scale operations brings the perspective and leadership we need to accelerate our momentum and expand our impact across the HVAC industry."

Brueggeman brings nearly two decades of experience in the HVAC and home services industry, where she became a trusted authority on contractor performance and technical adoption. Before joining SmartAC, she served as President and Executive Vice President of Business Development and Channel Sales at Service Business Evolution (SBE) a certified Carrier FAD training company, helping thousands of contractors nationwide improve operations, sales, and customer retention. A remarkably well-respected leader in the industry, Brueggeman has expertise and a proven track record that will further elevate SmartAC's implementation and customer success partnering with contractors each step of the way.

"Kelcey has spent her career helping contractors reimagine what's possible," Fuselier added. "Her leadership and industry insight are key as we continue bridging the gap between connected technology and everyday contractor success."

Together, Sullivan and Brueggeman reinforce SmartAC's mission to equip contractors with advanced monitoring, automation, and data-driven membership programs that drive customer loyalty and recurring revenue. The company continues to expand nationwide, serving HVAC professionals across hundreds of markets who rely on SmartAC's connected ecosystem to help reduce zero-dollar truck rolls, retain members, and grow profitably.

SmartAC empowers HVAC service providers with smart monitoring, real-time analytics, and a seamless homeowner engagement experience designed to fuel long-term business growth. The SmartAC platform equips contractors to improve service outcomes, increase customer conversion and retention, and build scalable recurring revenue programs. By uniting connected technology with contractor-focused tools, SmartAC is elevating the future of home comfort. With SmartAC, change is in the air.

