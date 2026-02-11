SmartAC Helps Iceberg Home Services Drive Proactive HVAC Service and $80K in New Revenue

Connected monitoring technology fuels membership growth, pricing power, and customer satisfaction for Florida-based HVAC provider

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAC, the premier B2B SaaS platform providing smart monitoring, analytics, and an end-to-end customer engagement for HVAC service providers to accelerate sustainable, long-term growth, today announced its partnership with Iceberg Home Services, a growing HVAC provider based in Florida. By embedding SmartAC's monitoring system directly into its membership offerings, Iceberg has transformed its service model—driving a 30% increase in memberships and generating more than $80,000 in new revenue in the first year.

SmartAC

Turning Memberships Into a Competitive Differentiator

Like many HVAC providers, Iceberg Home Services faced mounting pressure from increased competition and price-driven buying decisions. Traditional membership offerings were no longer enough to stand out in a crowded market.

With SmartAC, Iceberg reimagined its membership program by including 24/7 HVAC system monitoring as a standard benefit. The SmartAC platform uses predictive intelligence to detect issues such as inaccurate temperatures, water leaks, and early signs of system failure—often before homeowners notice a problem—allowing Iceberg to shift from reactive repairs to proactive, data-driven service.

"Contractors are under pressure to stand out while delivering more value to homeowners," said Josh Teekell, Founder and CEO of SmartAC. "Iceberg shows what's possible when predictive intelligence becomes part of the core membership experience. They're not just monitoring systems—they're anticipating issues, engaging customers proactively, and delivering a fundamentally better service experience powered by real-time data."

Rapid Adoption and Measurable Results

Iceberg rolled out SmartAC across all new memberships and offered the monitoring system as an upgrade to its existing customer base of more than 1,000 members. The response was immediate and decisive.

Within the first year:

82% of existing members upgraded to a SmartAC-enabled plan

to a SmartAC-enabled plan Memberships grew 30% year over year , from 1,061 to 1,380

, from 1,061 to 1,380 Iceberg generated $80,000 in new revenue attributed to SmartAC

The SmartAC platform's ability to identify patterns and predict system issues before they escalate gave Iceberg a measurable competitive advantage in a crowded market.

"The monitoring system gave us a completely new way to talk about value," said Sydney Biancardi, Director at Iceberg Home Services. "Instead of waiting for something to break, we're able to reach out first, solve problems earlier, and give homeowners peace of mind."

Unlocking Pricing Power and Proactive Service

With SmartAC embedded in its memberships, Iceberg confidently increased pricing by 33%, raising annual membership costs from $225 to $300, with plans to reach $360 in 2026. Customers accepted the increase, recognizing the tangible benefits of intelligent monitoring and proactive care that keeps their homes comfortable year-round.

SmartAC also enabled online scheduling and tracked service lines, helping Iceberg book 339 jobs directly through SmartAC-enabled channels. Predictive detection of system issues reduced emergency calls, improved customer satisfaction, and created new service opportunities, transforming how Iceberg interacts with homeowners throughout the service lifecycle.

"SmartAC didn't just give us technology—it helped us build a culture around memberships and proactive service," Biancardi added. "It's now a core part of how we grow and how we take care of our customers."

Powering the Future of Connected HVAC

As HVAC companies nationwide look to modernize operations and strengthen customer relationships, the SmartAC and Iceberg partnership demonstrates how intelligent, data-driven platforms can deliver measurable business impact while fundamentally improving the homeowner experience.

About Iceberg Home Services

Iceberg Home Services is a Central Florida based residential HVAC and plumbing company founded in 2014. What started as a small local operation has grown into a trusted home services provider serving communities across Polk County and the surrounding areas. At Iceberg, the focus has always been on people first, whether that is the customers we serve or the team behind the work. Guided by our motto, Serve People. Have Fun. Win Big., Iceberg Home Services believes great service and a strong company culture go hand in hand. The team is committed to doing the right thing, embracing innovation, and delivering dependable comfort solutions while building lasting relationships in the communities they call home.

About SmartAC

SmartAC empowers HVAC service providers with smart monitoring, real-time analytics, and a seamless homeowner engagement experience designed to fuel long-term business growth. The SmartAC platform equips contractors to improve service outcomes, increase customer conversion and retention, and build scalable recurring revenue programs. By uniting connected technology with contractor-focused tools, SmartAC is elevating the future of home comfort. With SmartAC, change is in the air.

To see how SmartAC can impact your business, visit smartac.com and run the ROI calculator to model membership outcomes for your business today.

SOURCE SmartAC