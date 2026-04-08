SmartAC.com and CertainPath Team Up to Supercharge Data-Driven Membership Growth for Contractors

CertainPath Partner Network adds SmartAC's smart–sensor monitoring and membership intelligence, giving contractors real–time HVAC data to power connected–home service models.

HOUSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAC, the AI–native smart–sensor monitoring and membership platform for HVAC service companies and their customers, today announced it has joined the CertainPath Partner Network as a top–tier Platinum Technology Partner. CertainPath member contractors will be able to pair the systems and coaching they already rely on with SmartAC's always–on HVAC data and membership intelligence, helping them grow memberships, reduce unnecessary truck rolls, and create more predictable, year–round revenue across their service territories.

For contractors already working with CertainPath coaches, SmartAC adds the missing smart–sensor data layer to that stack: equipment–level monitoring and membership intelligence that turns every system under management into a source of insight and recurring revenue. SmartAC already offers integrations and workflows with key platforms like ServiceTitan, and this new relationship with CertainPath brings those capabilities into an ecosystem built around contractor growth. Together, SmartAC and CertainPath give growth–minded contractors both the playbook and the real–time signals they need to scale profitably, with SmartAC participating as a Platinum–level partner within the CertainPath network.

"Contractors are being asked to deliver a connected, AI–driven customer experience on top of an increasingly complex home," said Josh Teekell, founder and CEO of SmartAC. "CertainPath has been the gold standard for systems and coaching in this industry for decades. By combining their proven playbooks with SmartAC's smart–sensor monitoring and insights, we're giving contractors a practical and proven way to grow memberships, catch issues before they become emergencies, and build a more valuable, more modern service business."

"SmartAC's platform gives our members exactly what they've been asking for: a practical way to turn connected-home data into predictable, membership-driven growth," said Tim Cummings | Director of Strategic Partnerships & Member Incentives at CertainPath. "Our contractors already have the systems, playbooks, and coaching to run high-performance businesses. By layering in SmartAC's real-time HVAC insights and membership intelligence, they can see issues before they become emergencies, strengthen customer relationships, and build more recurring revenue across every home they serve."

Through the partnership, CertainPath member companies will be able to deploy SmartAC's sensors and software across their customer base and see the impact in the KPIs they already manage with their coaches, including club conversion, retention, average ticket, and truck–roll efficiency. SmartAC's platform translates raw equipment data into prioritized alerts, membership opportunities, and homeowner engagement touchpoints, helping contractors deliver a connected–home experience without adding more complexity to the field.

SmartAC is already trusted by leading platforms and brands, including Wrench Group, Simmons One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning™, and Iceberg Home Services, where SmartAC has helped drive club membership conversion rates as high as 50% and expand the number of homes under management. Joining the CertainPath Partner Network extends those capabilities to a broader community of residential and light–commercial contractors, from independent market leaders to private–equity–backed platforms looking to standardize proactive, membership–driven service models.

About SmartAC

SmartAC empowers HVAC service providers with smart–sensor monitoring, real–time analytics, and a seamless homeowner engagement experience designed to fuel long–term business growth. The SmartAC platform equips contractors to improve service outcomes, increase customer conversion and retention, and build scalable recurring–revenue programs. By uniting connected technology with contractor–focused tools, SmartAC is elevating the future of home comfort. With SmartAC, change is in the air.

About CertainPath

CertainPath is a proven growth system for home–service contractors, combining business coaching, training, events, and software to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing companies grow revenue and profitability. Through its Partner Network, CertainPath connects member contractors with vetted solutions that support world–class operations, customer experience, and long–term success.

SOURCE SmartAC