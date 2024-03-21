Smart/Artificial Intelligence for In-Vitro Diagnostics Research Report 2024: Will it Replace the Physician?

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart In-Vitro Diagnostics - Artificial Intelligence for In Vitro Diagnostics Markets by Application, by Technology and by User with Executive and Consultant Guides 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will Smart Diagnostics replace the physician? Will the power of Artificial Intelligence provide better diagnostics? The market is moving out of a research mode into the clinic. The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get to battle disease. While Pharmaceutical Companies see the potential to make nearly any therapy viable. Find out how this new approach to diagnostics will change medical care forever.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand the new pricing for nucleic acid based tests. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are pulling way out in front and expanding globally. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And the science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of many diagnostics continues to fall.

Broad-spectrum blood testing and artificial intelligence will routinely provide medical diagnosis in the near future according to a this new report. The report looks at the current market situation and forecasts double digit growth. 'We have already seen how multiplex testing is displacing other test methods in infectious disease diagnostics. Adding artificial intelligence will lead to better and faster diagnosis for a much wider range of conditions' according to Greg Powell, President of the publisher.

The report explores recent developments in artificial intelligence, genomics, and costs that affect the market outlook. 'A number of factors are all coming together at once that will change how medicine is practiced. In Vitro Diagnostics and Artificial Intelligence will be playing a much bigger role in the future.' said Mr Powell. 'Artificial intelligence is coming into use much faster than expected. The use in medical diagnosis is just starting in image analysis where AI is already helping Radiologists and Pathologists. We are expecting this trend to move into mainstream In Vitro Diagnostics more quickly than previously thought.'

'Several important trends in technology are driving down the costs of testing and providing more results from a single test. This has very broad implications for medical care and for the way that diagnosis is carried out. Artificial Intelligence will be changing this situation even more.' said Mr. Powell.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Smart Diagnostics?

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Understanding Artificial Intelligence

3.2.1 Artificial intelligence

3.2.2 Machine learning

3.2.3 Deep learning

3.2.4 Convolutional neural networks

3.2.5 Generative adversarial networks

3.2.6 Limitations

3.3 AI Applications in IVD

3.3.1 Infectious Disease

3.3.1.1 Known vs. Unknown

3.3.1.2 TMI

3.3.1.3 Disease surveillance

3.3.1.4 Outbreak detection

3.3.1.5 Contact tracing

3.3.1.6 Forecasting

3.3.1.7 Drug discovery

3.3.1.8 Resource allocation

3.3.2 Oncology

3.3.2.1 Electronic health records

3.3.2.2 Genomic analysis

3.3.2.3 Treatment planning

3.3.2.4 Clinical trial matching

3.3.3 Anatomic Pathology

3.3.3.1 Image analysis

3.3.3.2 Tumor segmentation

3.3.3.3 Disease classification

3.3.3.4 Predictive modeling

3.3.3.5 Quality control

3.3.3.6 Digital pathology

3.3.4 Cardiology

3.3.4.1 Electrocardiogram analysis

3.3.4.2 Electronic health records

3.3.4.3 Genomic analysis

3.3.4.4 Treatment planning

3.3.4.5 Prediction of outcomes

3.3.5 Diabetes

3.3.5.1 Diagnosis

3.3.5.2 Blood glucose monitoring

3.3.5.3 Personalized treatment plans

3.3.5.4 Medication management

3.3.5.5 Diabetes education

3.3.5.6 Predictive analytics

3.3.6 General Medicine

3.3.6.1 Diagnosis

3.3.6.2 Predictive Analytics

3.3.6.3 Personalized Treatment Plans

3.3.6.4 Medication Management

3.3.6.5 Disease Monitoring

3.3.6.6 Telemedicine

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Outcome Improvement

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 Cost Containment

4.1.4 Physician Impact

4.1.5 Cost of Intelligence

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 State of knowledge

4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Regulation and coverage

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Paige, Leica Biosystems Expand Digital Pathology Partnership

5.3 Clarapath Acquires Digital Pathology Company Crosscope

5.4 CanSense to Develop Colorectal Cancer Test

5.5 Owkin-led Machine Learning Study IDs Cancer Treatment Biomarkers

5.6 Guardant Health to Integrate Lunit's AI PD-L1 Algorithm

5.7 Vesale Bioscience to Develop AI Phage Therapy Diagnostic Platform

5.8 Caris Life Sciences To Use AI and Machine Learning

5.9 Numares Health To Develop AI for "Metabolite Constellations"

5.10 Sepsis Testing Startup DeepUll to Use AI for Medical Decisions

5.11 Viome Life Sciences Raises $67M in Series C Financing For AI Cancer Dx

5.12 ADM Diagnostics Wins Grant for Brain Injury Test Development

5.13 Paige to Develop New AI-based Pathology Test

5.14 Aiforia Gains CE-IVD Mark for AI-Powered Histopathology

5.15 Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy

5.16 Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling

5.17 Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.2 Aidoc

6.3 Anumana

6.4 ARUP Laboratories

6.5 Atomwise

6.6 Bayesian Health

6.7 Behold.ai

6.8 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.11 Cambridge Cognition

6.12 Cardiologs (Phillips)

6.13 CareDx

6.14 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.15 Cleerly

6.16 ClosedLoop AI

6.17 CloudMedX Health

6.18 Deepcell

6.19 Digital Diagnostics

6.20 EKF Diagnostics Holdings

6.21 Freenome

6.22 GE Healthcare

6.23 Glooko

6.24 Idoven

6.25 Illumina

6.26 Infohealth

6.27 Jade

6.28 K Health

6.29 Lunit

6.30 MaxCyte

6.31 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

6.32 Medtronic

6.33 Merative

6.34 Nanox

6.35 NIOX Group

6.36 Niramai Health Analytix

6.37 NVIDIA

6.38 Oncohost

6.39 OraLiva

6.40 Owkin

6.41 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.42 Pacific Biosciences

6.43 Paige.AI

6.44 PathAI

6.45 Perthera

6.46 Philips Healthcare

6.47 Prognos

6.48 Qiagen

6.49 Qure.ai

6.50 Renalytix

6.51 Seegene

6.52 Siemens Healthineers

6.53 Sophia Genetics

6.54 Sysmex

6.55 Viz.ai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo0ynr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets