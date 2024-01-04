SmartBug Media® Earns the HubSpot Data Migration Accreditation

Most decorated elite HubSpot partner recognized for its skills and strategic experience to migrate legacy CRM platforms to the HubSpot CRM platform

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media® — HubSpot's largest, deepest and most decorated elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle  — today announced that it has earned the HubSpot Data Migration Accreditation.

HubSpot Data Migration Accreditation
"HubSpot's platform is becoming more complex and more valuable to larger companies. Earning this accreditation showcases our team's expertise in executing large-scale and complex migrations," said Jen Spencer, CEO US of SmartBug Media. "This is a testament to our team's ability and commitment to support our customers across all aspects of the customer lifecycle."

The HubSpot Data Migration Accreditation is a credential that validates the skills and strategic experience required to migrate legacy CRM platforms to the HubSpot CRM platform. To earn this accreditation, SmartBug demonstrated its expertise in migration methodology by showcasing previous migration projects as well as its team's skills and experience in project and stakeholder management, change management, and professionalism throughout the sales and discovery process.

Obtaining HubSpot accreditations demands considerable time and meticulous effort to prove expertise and demonstrate a profound understanding of intricate scenarios and challenges within the HubSpot platform. This latest accreditation for SmartBug represents the culmination of countless hours dedicated to research, practical experience and unwavering determination to deliver exceptional outcomes for a diverse clientele.

With the recent acquisition of Globalia, a Canada-based digital agency and fellow elite HubSpot solutions partner, SmartBug continues to strengthen its migration and technical abilities. Thanks to this strategic union, SmartBug is not only HubSpot's largest partner in the world but also its only partner capable of serving the entire customer lifecycle across all HubSpot Hubs.

SmartBug's additional accreditations include HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation, HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation, HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation, and HubSpot Custom Integration Accreditation. To learn more about SmartBug's integration services, visit www.smartbugmedia.com/integrations.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success, and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug® combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set a course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners. SmartBug is also a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact: 
Mallorie Anderson, PR Manager
SmartBug Media
[email protected] 

SmartBug Media® Acquires Globalia, Inc., Solidifying Its Position as the World's Largest, Deepest and Most Decorated HubSpot Partner With Solutions for the Entire Customer Lifecycle

Data Analytics

Computer & Electronics

Advertising

