SMARTBUG MEDIA® NAMED NORTH AMERICAN PARTNER OF THE YEAR IN HUBSPOT'S 2025 SOLUTIONS PARTNER IMPACT AWARDS

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SmartBug Media ® announced that it has been named a winner in the North American Partner of the Year category in HubSpot's 2025 Performance Impact Awards. HubSpot, an agentic customer platform, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and the growth of their customers. This recognition marks SmartBug's fourth win in eight years and its second consecutive North American Partner of the Year title, reflecting the agency's ability to unify advanced AI innovation with operational discipline to deliver critical business outcomes for global brands.

Angela O'Dowd, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot said, "Partners like SmartBug Media are setting the standard for what impact looks like today—delivering measurable customer value and leading with AI and innovation to help customers grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I'm thrilled to congratulate SmartBug® and the other Impact Award winners on this incredible achievement."

The Performance Impact Awards are given on an annual basis in six areas:

Global Partner of the Year

AI Excellence

DI&B Champion

Partner of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Customer First

In addition to the yearly awards, HubSpot also gives semiannual awards in four categories: Product Excellence, Platform Excellence, Technical Expertise, and Platform Migration Excellence. All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.

"Our world-class team delivers unmatched client service while relentlessly advancing at the forefront of technological innovations and maintaining our position as a HubSpot partner," said Adam Bleibtreu, CEO of SmartBug Media. "The fact that SmartBug is HubSpot's North American Partner of the Year two years in a row speaks to the success of our approach, the depth of our knowledge and the value we bring to our clients."

