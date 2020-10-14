SmartBug Media® Named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing List for Second Year in a Row

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list for the second year in a row. This honor was presented to a select group of successful agencies worldwide covering more than 20 different agency specializations.

"Adweek is a household name for marketers, and we are humbled to be named to such a prestigious list in addition to all of the accolades we've received in recent months," said Ryan Malone, CEO and founder of SmartBug Media. "I'm particularly grateful to our team of 100-plus SmartBugs who work hard every day to exceed clients' expectations and help them achieve their revenue and growth goals. Their work, together with our incredibly collaborative portfolio of clients, has enabled us to demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business model during very challenging times."

The 2020 Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020. Featured organizations include holding companies, independent agencies—both globally and regionally focused—and organizations providing industry services across the spectrum from mobile to lead-gen.

"2020 has been a challenging year, but these agencies and solution providers have shown how innovation breeds success," says Jeffrey Litvack, Adweek's chief executive officer. "Everyone in the advertising community can learn something from their examples."

SmartBug credits its success and sustained growth to its innovative business model, practices, and company culture. Founded in 2008 as one of the country's few fully remote marketing agencies, SmartBug already had strong remote processes and best practices in place by 2020, making it a resilient and trusted authority and advisor to other companies navigating the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. In addition, the company's recurring revenue business model, high standards for creating best-in-class client work, and commitment to professional development have contributed to its rapid growth, earning it an impressive list of accolades over the years.

"The only constant in advertising is change," added Lisa Granatstein, Adweek's editor and senior vice president of programming. "The best way to see where the industry is headed is to see who's leading the pack, and Adweek 100: Fastest Growing always has a few surprises."

SmartBug's recognition by Adweek follows the recent announcements that it was also named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fourth year in a row, and that it was recognized by Orange County Business Journal as the 16th fastest growing mid-size company in Orange County, California. It was also named to the inaugural Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list last year and has earned hundreds of Marcom Awards and 12 Comparably awards since 2018.

The complete Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list, including company profiles, can be found here and in the Oct. 5 issue of the award-winning Adweek magazine. In addition, Adweek will celebrate its distinguished list of companies at the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

