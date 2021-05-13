SmartBug Media® Selected as HubSpot Impact Award Winner for Second Time This Year

SmartBug Media's® Intelligent Inbound® strategies helped a cosmetic surgery practice flourish despite the pandemic. Tweet this

"One thing that has been huge in working with SmartBug and HubSpot together is that everything is consolidated. It's integrated in one place. We love that about the platform," said Clevens Marketing Director Teresa Beard. "When I think about SmartBug, I feel like they're part of our team. When we're frustrated about something, they're frustrated. When we win and we want to celebrate, they're celebrating right there with us."

The new digital strategy implemented by Clevens and SmartBug delivered impressive results almost immediately and has proven especially beneficial throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As the elective surgery industry initially struggled with uncertainty and restrictions, the pandemic proved to be an unexpected opportunity for aesthetic medicine. With more people working remotely, they could take the time to stay home and recover from a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Leveraging its new website and expanded online presence, Clevens was perfectly positioned to handle the influx of new leads and patients and enjoyed the two busiest months in its history in May and June 2020. With SmartBug's help, the practice also pivoted its messaging and turned in-person events into online webinars. Additional notable achievements, which can be viewed in more detail in SmartBug's Clevens case study , include:

A 400% increase in new monthly contacts

A 302% increase in average monthly online consultation requests

A 500% increase in organic traffic

Most importantly, SmartBug's tailored efforts with Clevens' new website and personalized, high-performing content created a destination that built trust with its customers and helped close the gap between booked consultations and booked procedures during a period of uncertainty.

"This second award establishes a pattern of validation for our model of assigning seasoned professionals to every account," said Chief Revenue Officer Jen Spencer. "It's another example of how our clients receive a high level of strategic thinking, expert execution and education, which generates quality work and growth-centric results. I'm immensely proud of our team's work while partnering with Clevens."

"HubSpot's Solutions Partner community is amazing. Seeing how each one of them generates incredible impacts on the results of its clients motivates us to continue improving every day," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "SmartBug Media has shown that its mission is to scale revenue growth through Intelligent Inbound marketing. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate SmartBug and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement."

SmartBug's recognition by HubSpot follows other accolades, such as being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fourth year in a row and the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list for the second consecutive year. The company has also earned hundreds of Marcom Awards and dozens of Comparably awards.

