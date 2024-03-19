SmartBug Media® Supports Businesses' Growth With the Addition of Its HubSpot AI Training Workshop

Learn to leverage AI tools to optimize Sales, Marketing and Service Hubs for smarter data analysis, improved productivity and maximum growth within the HubSpot ecosystem

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — HubSpot's largest, deepest and most decorated Elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle — today announced it has expanded its HubSpot training offerings with the addition of its HubSpot AI training workshop . Available in-person or virtually, this workshop is tailored for B2B companies that are already navigating the HubSpot ecosystem and looking to grow their ROI with HubSpot AI tools that enrich data analysis, bolster productivity and improve creativity.

The 10-hour advanced training course spans over three weeks, with SmartBug's® certified and accredited HubSpot experts guiding clients and customers through the ins and outs of using HubSpot's AI solutions for marketing, sales, and customer success.

"Our dedicated sessions in HubSpot AI training are meticulously crafted to enhance our clients and customers' expertise so they can leverage the full power of AI within the HubSpot ecosystem," Jen Spencer, CEO U.S. of SmartBug, said. "As technology continues to quickly advance, this knowledge is a necessity to stay ahead of the competition."

By implementing HubSpot AI, teams will harness AI for smarter data analysis and decision-making, boost productivity by automating and streamlining workflows, enhance engagement using AI-driven insights to personalize customer interactions, improve creativity by leveraging AI to generate compelling content outlines to fuel a more creative content strategy, and drive lasting growth by implementing AI tools to optimize Sales, Marketing and Service Hubs for maximum growth.

Trainees will receive hands-on experience with AI for strategic decision-making, dynamic lead generation, creative content creation, sales optimization and customer success. Teams will also gain access to exclusive content, live Q&A sessions and SmartBug's go-to strategies for implementing AI into daily HubSpot to-do lists.

SmartBug offers additional HubSpot training for HubSpot Marketing Hub, HubSpot Sales Hub, HubSpot Service Hub and HubSpot CMS Hub.

SmartBug is the most decorated HubSpot Elite partner, holding all six advanced HubSpot Accreditations: HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation, HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation, HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation, HubSpot Custom Integration Accreditation, HubSpot Data Migration Accreditation and HubSpot Solutions Architecture Design Accreditation.

For more information on SmartBug Media and the HubSpot AI Training Workshop, visit https://www.smartbugmedia.com/hubspot-ai-training .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug® combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set a course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners. SmartBug is also a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

