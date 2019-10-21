SmartBug Media™ Wins 20 GlobalTrend Marketing Awards for Its Cutting-Edge Client Work

Continued Success, Excellence, and Satisfaction with Client Work Reinforces SmartBug's Position as a Leading Global Marketing Agency

SmartBug Media

Oct 21, 2019, 08:06 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media™—a leading Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has won 20 GlobalTrend Marketing Awards for excellent, cutting-edge client work across a variety of categories. The company earned awards across the marketing spectrum from full-service strategy campaigns to project-based digital design and content development.

"At SmartBug, we pride ourselves on rocking it for the customer, which means consistently delivering exceptional work and exceeding client expectations," said SmartBug Founder and CEO, Ryan Malone. "These award recognitions reinforce our position as a leading global digital marketing agency."

GlobalTrend Marketing Awards celebrate the breakthrough talent of design and advertising companies, and the creative professionals who move the world's perceptions with their exceptional work. The best of global marketing speaks across languages and cultures in simple, effective ways that punch through all the noise. GlobalTrend Marketing Awards honor the far-reaching efforts of creatives around the world who continuously find new ways to transform the industry.

SmartBug won two Triumph Awards, nine Ascent Awards, and nine Quest Awards:

Type of Award

Category

Client

Triumph

Branding Strategy Campaign

YayPay

Triumph

Digital Marketing Campaign

SmartBug Media

Ascent

Blog Redesign: Real Estate

Adair Homes

Ascent

Digital Marketing Campaign

CVM Solutions

Ascent

Illustration / Infographic / Icon

CVM Solutions

Ascent

Website Redesign: Health

DISC

Ascent

Website Redesign: B2B

ePly

Ascent

Case Study

Growlink

Ascent

Website Redesign: Education

Project Pals

Ascent

Digital Marketing Campaign

The Arbor Company

Ascent

Newsletter

Growlink

Quest

Webpage: Real Estate

Adair Homes

Quest

Events: Conference Website

Harvest America

Quest

Website Redesign: B2B

Topia

Quest

Informational Website

While We Wander

Quest

Book

SmartBug Media

Quest

Illustration / Infographic / Icon

Game Ready

Quest

Events Website: B2B

Eagle's Flight

Quest

eBook

Growlink

Quest

Website Redesign: Social/Networking

Luminary

About SmartBug Media

SmartBug Media™ is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug™ is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies List and has won a number or Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:
Jennifer Tolkachev
SmartBug Media
949-236-6448 x865
jtolkachev@smartbugmedia.com

