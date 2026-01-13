Smartcat Releases Enhanced Version of AI Video Translation to Bring Human-Quality Multilingual Content to Global Teams

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartcat , an AI translation platform for the global enterprise, introduces an improved version of its AI Video Translation . The update brings faster processing, richer voice options, and more accurate synchronization across 280 languages.

Video translation was already one of Smartcat's most popular features. The new version makes it smoother, smarter, and more human-like. Subtitles, dubbing, voice cloning, and editing now occur in a seamless workflow, providing teams with full control from upload to export.

Smartcat is the essential language AI platform for the global enterprise. It powers translation, localization, and content creation in any format and language.

Enterprises rely on video to train, sell, and connect with their audiences. Localization has always been the bottleneck. Smartcat changes that. The improved Media Translation Agent transcribes speech, translates text, aligns timing, and creates lifelike voices that sound natural and engaging.

A single upload can now reach every market at once. Teams save hours. Viewers get content that feels authentic, not machine-made.

"Our mission has always been to eliminate the friction of language," said Ivan Smolnikov, CEO and Founder of Smartcat. "With AI Video Translation, enterprises can finally go global visually and emotionally at the same speed they create."

Early adopters report a 90% drop in manual editing time and a tenfold increase in multilingual video output. The AI automatically adapts to brand terminology and voice tone. Users can review subtitles or adjust audio within the same interface before exporting finished content.

This upgrade builds on Smartcat's broader AI platform that supports translation, content creation, and localization for global enterprises. Together, these innovations make cross-language communication faster, simpler, and more human.

About Smartcat

Smartcat is the essential language AI platform for the global enterprise. It powers translation, localization, and content creation in any format and language. More than 1,000 companies, including 20 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on Smartcat to deliver consistent, secure, and scalable multilingual content.

Media Contact

Ryan Grable

Global VP of Marketing

Smartcat

[email protected]

SOURCE Smartcat