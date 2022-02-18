SmartCityX Year Two Unveils 96 Companies Set to Transform Today's Cities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Studio Inc. , a global open innovation platform established by Scrum Ventures , today announced the selection of 96 seed and growth-stage companies to participate in the second year of its SmartCityX open innovation program.

The immersive year-long program aims to advance smart city innovation by uncovering breakthrough technologies in Consumer Products and Services, Mobility, Smart Buildings, and Connectivity. Recognizing the critical role technology plays in helping cities reach net zero emissions by 2050, this year's program expanded the applicant pool to include cutting-edge innovations in the areas of Sustainability and Climate Change.

"We are thrilled to announce the most diverse group of companies yet who will be joining our global open innovation program to transform cities," said Michael Proman, Managing Director, Scrum Ventures. "The depth of innovation this competitive set of companies brings is unparalleled. Since launching last year, SmartCityX, alongside its partners and mentors, has spurred new ideas and innovations across numerous municipalities. This new group of companies brings a diverse range of products and services from deep tech to fight climate change to pioneering digital consumer technologies already impacting the daily lives of citizens."

2022 SmartCityX participants include a diverse mix of stage-agnostic global innovators including three publicly traded companies:

Eco Wave Power : Assisting in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

: Assisting in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves. EMOTAI : Developing the ultimate neuroscience-powered analytics and performance platform for the workplace.

: Developing the ultimate neuroscience-powered analytics and performance platform for the workplace. Innoviz : Provider of LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

: Provider of LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. GenCell Energy : Offering unique fuel cell solutions that create clean off-grid and backup power for humanity.

: Offering unique fuel cell solutions that create clean off-grid and backup power for humanity. Source Global PBC : A renewable, clean drinking water solution made possible by the power of Hydropanels.

: A renewable, clean drinking water solution made possible by the power of Hydropanels. Tomorrow.io : A weather intelligence platform that provides real-time weather forecasts.

: A weather intelligence platform that provides real-time weather forecasts. Wheels Labs : A micro-mobility startup operating and leasing a fleet of smart, lightweight, seated, electric vehicles.

: A micro-mobility startup operating and leasing a fleet of smart, lightweight, seated, electric vehicles. Wiliot: An IoT startup that has developed a new kind of ultra-thin and light processor and runs on ambient power.

A global kickoff event in mid-March (conducted virtually due to travel restrictions in/out of Japan) includes 1:1 matching meetings between startups and program partners. The participants will explore business development opportunities during this initial phase of the program and utilize the balance of the initiative – leading up to Demo Day in July – to secure brand and business-building partnerships.

SmartCityX Year Two launches at a time when Japan is seeing considerable investment in technology innovation, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, Internet of Things, and Sustainability. The program will accelerate collaboration between partners and startups to normalize entrepreneurism in Japan and help unlock more innovation.

About Scrum Studio, Inc.

Scrum Studio, Inc. is an open innovation platform formed to bridge the gap between iconic Japanese corporations with startups from around the world. The platform focuses on three pillars to create new business opportunities: acceleration, incubation, and connection. Its vertical studio programs include SPORTS TECH TOKYO , SmartCityX, and Food Tech Studio - Bites!

Media Contact:

CodePR for Scrum Ventures

[email protected]

SOURCE Scrum Ventures