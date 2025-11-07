Smartee Celebrates the Opening of its 4.0 Digital Orthodontic Technology Exhibition Hall in Jiaxing, China

The event gathered a distinguished group of domestic orthodontic professionals, including Prof. Gang Shen and his orthodontic team, Ms. Paula Fabbie, Certified Orofacial Myologist and Examiner from IAOM (International Association of Orofacial Myology), Prof. Zhen Shi, Prof. Xue Feng, and Dr. Lei Shu, along with 21 orthodontists from Colombia andCosta Rica. Together, they explored Smartee's journey as a global leader in integrating clinical science, technology, and innovation in orthodontic care.

Exploring Smartee's Vision of Innovation

The exhibition offers visitors a comprehensive, immersive experience, tracing Smartee's evolution from pioneering invisible orthodontics to becoming a recognized innovator in digital dentistry.

A focal point of the exhibition is the Mandibular Repositioning Technology Pavilion, where Prof. Gang Shen highlights his three-decade-long contributions to orthodontics. The pavilion showcases key research and milestones in mandibular repositioning, a groundbreaking field integrated with Smartee's clear aligner technology. Prof. Shen reflected on the successful partnership with Smartee, which began in 2019:

"Our collaboration with Smartee has been incredibly successful. Together, we are working to bring advanced orthodontic technologies to the world."

Celebrating Collaboration and Advancing Interdisciplinary Innovation

Furthering this spirit of collaboration, the Expert Collaboration Zone honors Smartee's global network of academic and clinical partners. Prof. Zhen Shi, an expert on OMT (Orofacial Myology Therapy), examiner of International Associaton of Orofacial Myology and Secretary General of the Chinese Association of Orofacial Myology, and also a longstanding collaborator with Smartee, shared her thoughts on the impact of Smartee's platform on advancing interdisciplinary orthodontics:

"Our partnership with Smartee has accelerated the development and application of myofunctional therapy concepts. The platform provides a strong foundation for advancing innovation across orthodontic disciplines."

Key Zones Highlighting Smartee's Future of Orthodontics

The Product Innovation Zone features over ten product lines, catering to both domestic and international markets. Among these are the highly popular Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Series and the classic Smartee GE Series, which are favored by orthodontists for their clinical effectiveness. Also on display are the Smartee Kinder and Teen product series, designed with Disney-licensed packaging, which have become particularly loved by children and their parents for their playful and engaging appeal.

In the Smart Manufacturing Zone, visitors can explore how 3D printing and intelligent automation are transforming precision manufacturing, positioning Smartee as an Industry 4.0 benchmark in clear aligner production.

The R&D Zone demonstrates Smartee's innovation engine, supported by over 1,000 patents and powered by the integration of biomechanical research and AI-driven modeling. Its in-house dental sheet R&D and material science capabilities further enhance Smartee's commitment to comfort, precision, and clinical performance.

Strengthening Smartee's Global Reach and Vision

With a growing network spanning 57 countries and regions, Smartee continues to expand its global footprint. The new exhibition hall stands not only as a showcase of technological achievement but also as a symbol of the company's long-term vision to empower orthodontic professionals through science, design, and collaboration.

Mr. Junfeng Yao, President and CEO of Smartee concluded:

"The opening of this exhibition hall signifies our unwavering commitment to bounderyless innovation. By combining digital precision, clinical insight, and global collaboration, we aim to shape the future of orthodontics and make advanced clear aligner care accessible to more patients worldwide."

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology

