Smartee Denti-Technology Debuts Themed Airplane with Spring Airlines

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Junfeng Yao, Founder of Smartee Denti-Technology; Professor Gang Shen, Chief Scientist of Smartee GS Product Series; and Zhijie Wang, President of Spring Airlines, among other notable attendees.

Mr. Junfeng Yao spoke at the ceremony about his appreciation for Spring Airlines and the importance of the themed airplane: "This Smartee-themed airplane will spread smiles, showing our dedication to promptly sharing our newest innovations with dental partners and patients worldwide. Our products are now in 36 countries and regions, including Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Philippines, and Thailand. Working with Spring Airlines will help us reach more global audiences with our research and development."

Mr. Zhijie Wang remarked, "This marks our in-depth collaboration with Smartee. Both Spring Airlines and Smartee are celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. We share a common customer base, particularly among Generation Z. Through this partnership, we aim to complement each other's global resources, delivering greater value and superior services to users worldwide."

Professor Gang Shen expressed optimism, stating, "The Smartee-themed airplane will foster creative exchanges among Smartee, orthodontic professionals, and patients. In the first half of 2024, I participated in over ten regional conferences worldwide, engaging with thousands of doctors on Smartee's innovative technology. This collaboration will enhance the service offerings of both Smartee and Spring Airlines to more destinations."

The ceremony also kicked off Smartee's 20th-anniversary celebrations. Over the past two decades, Smartee has witnessed significant industry changes and developments and has earned recognition for its innovative technology and high-quality services. As of January 2024, Smartee has collaborated with over 59,000 medical institutions, serving more than 76,000 doctors globally.

About Smartee Denti-Technology:

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has two research & development centers and manufacturing plants that are fully automated. By serving over 64,000 doctors from 48,000 medical institutions in over 47 countries, Smartee has achieved over 1 million perfect smiles worldwide.

With the advance of digital solutions, Smartee continues to expand its portfolio and has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents and adults. Collaborating with Prof Gang Shen and his orthodontic team, Smartee has developed an innovative product: Smartee GS, which provides orthodontists with mandibular repositioning technology to treat patients with complex indications including facial prognathism, facial retrognathism and mandibular deviation more effectively.

About Spring Airline:

Spring Airlines is the aviation subsidiary of Shanghai Spring International Travel Service. The airline was given approval to be established on 26 May 2004. Its first aircraft, an Airbus A320 (formerly of Lotus Air), was delivered on 12 July 2005, at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. In late July 2009, Spring's plan to establish overseas routes was granted by the General Administration of Civil Aviation of the People's Republic of China. The airline operates short-distance routes linking mainland Chinese cities to Hong Kong and Macau, as well as neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. Spring Airlines also operates a subsidiary in Japan and is the first Chinese airline to do so. Since January 2015, the company has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology